Mutua Madrid Open champion, Ons Jabeur began her Rome Open campaign on a successful note on Tuesday. The world no. 7 ousted Sorana Cirstea, 6-0, 7-6(1) in an hour and 15 minutes in their first-round encounter. The ninth-seeded Tunisian looked to be in control of the match but Cirstea looked to be poised to make a comeback in the second set as she came from 2-5 down in the set.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO