Law Enforcement

Law Enforcement Log

myalbertlea.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article7:55 a.m. 47-Year old Christopher Gutierrez arrested on local...

www.myalbertlea.com

UPI News

Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement

May 10 (UPI) -- Recaptured Alabama inmate Casey White said he planned to engage in a shootout with authorities who pursued him and former corrections officer Vicky White. Vanderburgh County, Ind., Sheriff Dave Wedding said the pair had a cache of weapons -- four handguns and several semiautomatic weapons, including an AR-15 -- that were recovered in the car they used as they were captured by authorities after being on the run for 11 days.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co Sheriff’s looking for teen suspect for shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred near Lillian Highway where one person was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
The Independent

CCTV shows Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate

Surveillance footage shows Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in a hotel lobby just hours before she vanished with capital murder suspect Casey Cole White.White has allegedly been in a "special relationship" with the inmate for the last two years.The video shows White pacing around the hotel's desk at 5:21am on the morning of 29 April. Officials said that the corrections officer had stayed in the hotel for two nights before disappearing with the inmate later that day.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Police search for vehicle,owner used in burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a vehicle used in a burglary. Brownsville PD is looking to identify the owner of the vehicle as it was used in a burglary that occurred in the parking lot of the 300 block of Morrison Road. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WSAV News 3

Wayne County schools all-clear after threat

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement in Wayne County said area schools are safe after a threat of violence Thursday. Officials said the Jesup Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the possible school threat in the early morning hours. Officers and deputies responded to several schools in the area and requested […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

