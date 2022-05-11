HEALTH SCORES: May 2 - May 6

A former Barrow County Manager will serve the same role in White County: Michael Renshaw has been named by White County Commissioners as the sole finalist for the job. Mike Renshaw has over 29 years of experience in local government leadership and management and, as a result of his commitment to his profession and high ethical standards, he is a Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association. His experience as a county manager spans over 10 years, having previously served in that role for Barrow County, Georgia and the County of Camden, North Carolina. A proud veteran of the United States Navy and Persian Gulf War, Mike returned to school following his honorable discharge and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Master of Public Administration degree at Arizona State University. Mike and his wife Judy are the proud parents of five children and eight grandchildren. They are active members of their church and enjoy spending time exploring state parks and recreating in the outdoors.

WINDER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO