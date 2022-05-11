ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

HEALTH SCORES: May 2 - May 6

By Alice Queen
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 1 day ago

♦ Subway, 4200 Salem Road, Covington; May 2; Routine; 96/A. ♦ New China, 3816 Salem Road, Covington; May 2; Routine; 97/A. ♦ Hot N Spicey Authentic Island Cuisine, 2465 Ga. Highway 81, Covington; May 3; Routine; 96/A. ♦ K’s Fish N Grits, 3277...

