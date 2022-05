Our weather has been pretty ideal across Central and Eastern Kentucky basically the entire week and the good news is that we may finish it out dry in most locations. Thursday was another banner day with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s. The biggest difference was that the boundary that crept eastward on Wednesday and really increased the humidity levels along the I-75 corridor. With that boundary off to the west, it was a great day to soak up the sun!

