Okeechobee County, FL

Deadline approaches for Indian River State College's free college Promise Program

By Derek Lowe
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
The deadline for graduating high school seniors on the Treasure Coast to apply to Indian River State College's Promise Program is quickly approaching.

Students have until May 15 to apply for the program that provides a free associate's degree .

So far, close to 3,000 students have already taken the pledge.

On the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County, there are more than 6,400 graduating high school seniors.

Beth Gaskin, the college's vice president of student success, said the tuition savings over the two years will be north of $6,000.

"Across the county there are about 2 million fewer college students going to school right now than there were two years ago," said Gaskin. "So, to be able to change that trend and that trajectory in our community, we want to put forward that would make college accessible, that would make college affordable, and that would make college a good option for a lot of our local students.

The Promise Program is being made possible by the college's foundation. Money to subsidize the cost of tuition has been donated by area philanthropies.

Students will still be responsible for paying fees and providing their own supplies and books but can combine financial aid with the program's subsidy.

"We want to open the doors wide to students," said Gaskin. "Because we know, just because a student doesn't qualify for federal financial aid doesn't mean their family doesn't need the help financially. There are a lot of families who maybe they make too much money to qualify for financial aid, but they don't quite make enough to pay for college."

Once enrolled, a student must maintain a 2.0 grade point average and remain full-time.

They must also maintain satisfactory academic progress and visit their guidance counselor at least once a semester.

To take the pledge, students can click here .

