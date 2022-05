The first thing guests will experience when entering Amba is a temporary state of near blindness. Amba is so dimly lit that little comes into view. But as our eyes adjust to the environment, the space begins to reveal itself in a million little ways. There’s the ever-shifting play of shadow and light, the earthy color of the distressed steel bar, the texture of the charred-wood walls, the trippy twisted-rope ceiling, the wild and oversized rattan pendant lights. Add lively house music and intoxicating aromas from the kitchen and you have the makings of another one-of-a-kind experience from chef Doug Katz.

OHIO CITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO