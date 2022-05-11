ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Winkler gets book deal, memoir to come out in 2024

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Henry Winkler is busy as ever these days, but the actor is still making time to write a memoir. Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell...

Outsider.com

Meet ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler’s Wife, Stacey Weitzman

Henry Winkler and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, have been together since 1976 and that was when Henry was appearing on Happy Days. She moved in with him that year and would get married in 1978. Stacey had a 4-year-old son when they first met but would go on and have a daughter named Zoe and a son named Max with him. What does Henry Winkler remember about meeting her?
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Barry’ Has Never Been Darker, and Henry Winkler Is Having the Time of His Life

Click here to read the full article. Season 3 might be the most sinister “Barry” has been, but that hasn’t put a damper on Henry Winkler at all. At the first mention of these latest episodes of the HBO series being “a little darker,” Winkler didn’t miss a beat. “To help myself, I went out and got a battery-operated miner cap,” Winkler said. If Winkler seems unfazed by digging into the more unsavory side of Gene Cousineau, the Valley-based acting coach (who is now effectively a hostage of Bill Hader’s hitman title character), it’s partly due to him knowing this was coming from...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Cindy Williams Recalls Hilarious Ron Howard Road Trip Story

Actress Cindy Williams of Laverne & Shirley fame actually did have some interactions with fellow actor Ron Howard. Sure, they crossed paths on Howard’s show Happy Days. After all, Williams and her on-screen partner Penny Marshall started their act as Shirley Feeney and Laverne DeFazio on the other sitcom. There was a time, though, when Williams and Howard were together for some work.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Will Smith Among Stars In Latest Season Of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith will sit down with David Letterman for his latest round of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. However, don’t expect the King Richard star to chat about his controversial exploits at this year’s Oscars as season four of Letterman’s Netflix longform interview chat show was filmed before March. The new season will debut on Friday May 20 and the six-part series will also feature Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds. The show sees the former host of The Late Show go in depth with a range of guests. Previous...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

