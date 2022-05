You may recognize Jerry Miller Jr. He began his 10 years at Notre Dame working in a dining hall and then moved to the Huddle Mart in the LaFortune Student Center. Miller recently accepted a new job outside of Notre Dame, and he wanted to do something big for the University as a thank-you for his time here. He decided to take his bike and cycle more than 270 miles with one goal in mind: to raise awareness and funds for Notre Dame’s Office of Student Enrichment.

