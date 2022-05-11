ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Arch Manning praises Georgia as recruitment continues: 'Athens is probably the best college town'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArch Manning's recruitment is still wide open, as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class hasn't yet decided where he is going to play college football. However, it certainly seems like Georgia will be among the finalists for his services. Georgia, the reigning national champions, has been...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

2 Schools To Watch Out For In Arch Manning's Recruitment

Over the past few months, Arch Manning's recruitment started to heat up - though he hasn't finalized a list just yet. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas have been the frontrunners in his recruitment, according to multiple reports. However, there are two schools no analyst has been willing to discount just yet.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Best Player To Not Win Heisman Trophy

College football has celebrated the season's best player by handing out the Heisman Trophy award since 1935. While there's a long and decorated list of past winners, the honor has eluded plenty of deserving candidates. On Monday's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), the host...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooper Manning
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
The Spun

FOX Ranks College Football's Top 10 Transfer Schools

For better or worse, the transfer portal has changed college football. With that said, FOX unveiled its 2022 transfer team rankings on Wednesday. As you'd expect, some teams have really mastered the art of upgrading their roster via the transfer portal. The top program for FOX's transfer team rankings is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Town#Recruiting#American Football#Isidore Newman School#The Athens Banner Herald#Lsu
The Georgia Sun

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Rankings Name Best Uniform In College Football

It's that time of the year where college football fans discuss the best uniforms in the country. On Tuesday, a Twitter account called "Big Game Boomer" unveiled its rankings for the top 50 uniforms in college football. At the top of the list for "Big Game Boomer" is Oregon. That's...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy