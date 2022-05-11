Worker seriously injured in methane explosion at UPS

At least 15 people sustained injuries after mid-air turbulence jolted a West Bengal-bound aircraft, tossing around luggage and causing anxiety among passengers. Panic ensued among the passengers onboard the SpiceJet SG 945 flight operating from Mumbai after being caught in a Nor'wester (a common storm during the summer months on the east coast of India) while descending at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Durgapur city.Pieces of luggage toppled down from the overhead bins, injuring several passengers. Videos captured from inside the flight showed injured people, visibly petrified, strapped onto their seats while cups, water bottles and other belongings...
