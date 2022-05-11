ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Worker seriously injured in methane explosion at UPS

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA UPS worker has been seriously injured in a gas explosion at an industrial estate in Warwickshire. Firefighters were called to UPS United Parcel Services at Birch Coppice Business Park after a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dangerous driving arrest after biker dies in five-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a five-vehicle crash. The collision happened on the A120 near Harwich, between Ramsey and Parkeston, at about 23:00 BST on Friday, Essex Police said. The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s and from Dovercourt, died at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman died trying to climb on to moving tractor

A young woman died after she tried to climb on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, an inquiry has heard. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in the accident in a field near Turiff in April last year. Her father Andrew Rennie was an eye...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Leek crash: Family pay tribute to sister after fatal collision

A woman who died in a single vehicle crash was "loved by so many", her family have said. Kelsey Stuttard was found in a white Audi A3 on Macclesfield Road, Leek, at 03:10 BST on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said. The 31-year-old, from Cheadle, near Stockport, died at the scene from...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane#Gas Explosion#Bst#Tamworth#Accident#Warwickshire Police#Bbc West Midlands
BBC

HS2 tunnel fire: Workers shelter in digger near Maple Cross

An investigation has begun after a fire in a tunnel being constructed for the HS2 high-speed rail line. The "small" fire on Tuesday evening involved a vehicle used to ferry staff in and out of the Chiltern Tunnel near Maple Cross in Hertfordshire. HS2 Ltd confirmed three workers took shelter...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Video shows the moment SpiceJet flight hit by extreme turbulence, injuring 15 people

At least 15 people sustained injuries after mid-air turbulence jolted a West Bengal-bound aircraft, tossing around luggage and causing anxiety among passengers. Panic ensued among the passengers onboard the SpiceJet SG 945 flight operating from Mumbai after being caught in a Nor'wester (a common storm during the summer months on the east coast of India) while descending at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Durgapur city.Pieces of luggage toppled down from the overhead bins, injuring several passengers. Videos captured from inside the flight showed injured people, visibly petrified, strapped onto their seats while cups, water bottles and other belongings...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 48, who was '10 out of 10' drunk hurled fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from sixth floor of hotel into lobby to 'scare staff' after check-in row - causing £220,000 worth of damage

A drunk guest launched a fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from the sixth floor of a Liverpool city centre hotel to the lobby below, landing her with a suspended jail sentence. Ashley Fairfield was rude to staff at the Radisson Blu when she returned after a night out without her...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS

