What to do on MS Coast this weekend: Food tastings, rodeo, magic fest and more

It will be a weekend of music, magic and movies, kicked off with food fests Thursday in both Gulfport and Ocean Springs.

Here’s what’s happening across South Mississippi and what’s coming up:

Thursday

Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour makes a stop at Biloxi Town Green at 4 p.m. Fans can get photos with the 2021 World Series Trophy.

Taste, Rattle & Roll, and Mississippi Seafood Cookoff , 5-8 p.m. at Fountains Square at Centennial Plaza, 200 Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Sponsored by Gulfport Chamber. Must be 21 or older to attend. Advance tickets (thru May 11) are $45 for individual or $80 for couple. $50 at door if tickets still available day of the event.

Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl , 6-8:30 p.m. at the L&N Depot and downtown Ocean Springs. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Ocean Springs Chamber office at the depot while supplies last. Rain date is May 19. Must be 21 to attend.

Winger with special guest Steelhouse, 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $24.99.

Friday

Marlon Wayans performs at 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $29.95.

Movie Night at Beach Park in Pascagoula showing Goosebumps at 8:15 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

Jackson County Sheriff’s Rodeo at Conrad Mallette Multi Purpose Arena, Vancleave. Cowboys and cowgirls will be competing to showcase their skills. 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Mac McAnally performs 7:30-11 p.m. at The Grand Magnolia Ballroom and Suites, 3604 Magnolia St., Pascagoula. Tickets $60. Saturday show added after Friday tickets sold out.

Saturday

Police in the Park , 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at East North Gulfport Park, 8240 Florida Ave., Gulfport. Free event presented by Gulfport Police Department. Hot dogs, lemonade, basketball tournaments, games

Southeastern Raptor Center Presentation by Auburn University at Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Handlers will show hawks, owls, falcons and eagles and provide amazing facts about their survival. Noon-2 p.m. Free admission

Chandyfest with live music, a bed race, beer releases, noon-7 p.m. at Chandeleur Brewing Company, 2711 14th St., Gulfport. Dog and kid friendly. Rain date May 15.

Trop Rock Spring Jam at The Bayou Restaurant & Tiki Bar, 2411 Beachview Drive, Ocean Springs, benefits Make a Wish. Noon-11 p.m. $30

Second Saturday Artwalk on Main Street, Bay St. Louis. 4-8 p.m. Free

Michael Grimm performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $9.

Rockin’ Doopsie performs at 8 p.m. at Ground Zero Blues Club, 814 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Tickets start at $15.

Saturday and Sunday

Magical World Festival at Beauvoir 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi Wizards, fairies, knights and others from magical and mythical realms. Also kids’ activities, vendors, food, entertainment, two costume contests each day. Gates open at 9 a.m. Admission is $15 for ages 13-62, and $10 for ages 5-12 and 63+ and military. $5 discount for coming in costume

Upcoming

May 20-21 — Pirate Day in the Bay at Bay St. Louis with cardboard boat parade, costume contests, pirate invasion parade.

May 21 — Arts Alive at Depot District of Bay St. Louis

May 21 — Blessing of the Fleet , Pass Christian

May 27-29 — St. Clare Seafood Festival , Waveland

Sounds by the Sea , May 28 in Gulfport, May 29 in Pascagoula

More music and special events are listed on the Coastal Mississippi website.