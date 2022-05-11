ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

What to do on MS Coast this weekend: Food tastings, rodeo, magic fest and more

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jblGT_0faGPjNG00

It will be a weekend of music, magic and movies, kicked off with food fests Thursday in both Gulfport and Ocean Springs.

Here’s what’s happening across South Mississippi and what’s coming up:

Thursday

Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour makes a stop at Biloxi Town Green at 4 p.m. Fans can get photos with the 2021 World Series Trophy.

Taste, Rattle & Roll, and Mississippi Seafood Cookoff , 5-8 p.m. at Fountains Square at Centennial Plaza, 200 Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Sponsored by Gulfport Chamber. Must be 21 or older to attend. Advance tickets (thru May 11) are $45 for individual or $80 for couple. $50 at door if tickets still available day of the event.

Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl , 6-8:30 p.m. at the L&N Depot and downtown Ocean Springs. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Ocean Springs Chamber office at the depot while supplies last. Rain date is May 19. Must be 21 to attend.

Winger with special guest Steelhouse, 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $24.99.

Friday

Marlon Wayans performs at 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $29.95.

Movie Night at Beach Park in Pascagoula showing Goosebumps at 8:15 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

Jackson County Sheriff’s Rodeo at Conrad Mallette Multi Purpose Arena, Vancleave. Cowboys and cowgirls will be competing to showcase their skills. 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Mac McAnally performs 7:30-11 p.m. at The Grand Magnolia Ballroom and Suites, 3604 Magnolia St., Pascagoula. Tickets $60. Saturday show added after Friday tickets sold out.

Saturday

Police in the Park , 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at East North Gulfport Park, 8240 Florida Ave., Gulfport. Free event presented by Gulfport Police Department. Hot dogs, lemonade, basketball tournaments, games

Southeastern Raptor Center Presentation by Auburn University at Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Handlers will show hawks, owls, falcons and eagles and provide amazing facts about their survival. Noon-2 p.m. Free admission

Chandyfest with live music, a bed race, beer releases, noon-7 p.m. at Chandeleur Brewing Company, 2711 14th St., Gulfport. Dog and kid friendly. Rain date May 15.

Trop Rock Spring Jam at The Bayou Restaurant & Tiki Bar, 2411 Beachview Drive, Ocean Springs, benefits Make a Wish. Noon-11 p.m. $30

Second Saturday Artwalk on Main Street, Bay St. Louis. 4-8 p.m. Free

Michael Grimm performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $9.

Rockin’ Doopsie performs at 8 p.m. at Ground Zero Blues Club, 814 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Tickets start at $15.

Saturday and Sunday

Magical World Festival at Beauvoir 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi Wizards, fairies, knights and others from magical and mythical realms. Also kids’ activities, vendors, food, entertainment, two costume contests each day. Gates open at 9 a.m. Admission is $15 for ages 13-62, and $10 for ages 5-12 and 63+ and military. $5 discount for coming in costume

Upcoming

May 20-21 — Pirate Day in the Bay at Bay St. Louis with cardboard boat parade, costume contests, pirate invasion parade.

May 21 — Arts Alive at Depot District of Bay St. Louis

May 21 — Blessing of the Fleet , Pass Christian

May 27-29 — St. Clare Seafood Festival , Waveland

Sounds by the Sea , May 28 in Gulfport, May 29 in Pascagoula

More music and special events are listed on the Coastal Mississippi website.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Opening May 13th: "Into the Woods" by Long Beach High School

The 3rd Annual Officer Robert McKeithen Memorial Blood Drive is taking place Wednesday at the Biloxi Visitors Center across from the Lighthouse. It runs from 11am until 6pm. Vincent Creel retires as Biloxi public affairs manager. Updated: May. 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. |. For 28 years, Vincent Creel...
BILOXI, MS
Sea Coast Echo

7th Annual Pirate Day in the Bay Scheduled May 20 & 21

Old Town Bay St. Louis, MS will be teaming up with rogue pirates and swashbucklers Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, during the 7th annual Pirate Day in the Bay celebration. The downtown event, organized by the non-profit Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, is centered around Old Town and Pirate Central, located at S. Beach Blvd. and Court Street. This festival, named a Top Twenty Event by the Southeast Tourism Society and Mississippi Magazine’s 2021 Spring Festival M-List winner for Best of Travel Awards, draws locals and visitors from across fifty states and Canada.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
pelahatchienews.com

‘Special sauce’ elevates any burger to superstar status

Biloxi’s Burger Burger dates to 1947, evidence that the restaurant’s signature “Burger Burger” has withstood the test of time. After last week’s column about the upcoming start of grilling season, it’s only fitting that I share a few of my favorite burger sauces. Burger purists may recoil in horror when I mention dousing, dipping or sprinkling a grilled burger with anything. Disputing their belief that the flavor of the meat should be allowed to shine, adding a flavorful sauce can and is often needed to enhance what can sometimes be a banal burger experience.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Biloxi, MS
Lifestyle
City
Vancleave, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Government
Gulfport, MS
Government
City
Ocean Springs, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Lifestyle
Ocean Springs, MS
Lifestyle
Ocean Springs, MS
Government
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs finally ready to purchase, develop Front Beach property

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- With an assist from the state legislature and Jackson County supervisors, the City of Ocean Springs is finally set to purchase a parcel of Front Beach property which has been privately owned since 1948 and unused since Hurricane Katrina. Last year, the Mississippi Legislature rejected the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: D'Iberville's Taste of the Back Bay

It was very warm today, but we're actually cooling down a good bit tonight. The humidity is going to be lower, and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by Wednesday morning. However, we still have some very warm afternoons up ahead this week. Here's the latest forecast. Biloxi soup...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark seen at Panama City beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The people of the Panhandle aren’t the only ones enjoying the calmer weather this week. Calmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico means you may see aquatic life a little better, especially from higher viewpoints. Kaytlin Culpepper spotted a hammerhead shark enjoying a morning swim (and probably breakfast) along the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJTV 12

Community baby shower to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A community baby shower will be held in Hattiesburg for expecting mothers and parents of children who are younger than 12 months. Forrest General Hospital, United Way of Southeast Mississippi and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) are hosting the event. Participants can enjoy food, prizes, gifts and health information. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Second Line for Carl The Rooster

It was very warm today, but we're actually cooling down a good bit tonight. The humidity is going to be lower, and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by Wednesday morning. However, we still have some very warm afternoons up ahead this week. Here's the latest forecast. HAPPENING NOW:...
BILOXI, MS
breezynews.com

Finalists announced for 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

The finalist have been announced for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year. A panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs at the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL. Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Most Affordable Beach Towns in U.S: Four Coast towns in top 10

With housing prices going up more than 19 percent in the last year, finding affordable houses in beach towns can be tough. Good news for Coast home buyers, four cities on the Coast have been named ‘Most Affordable Beach Towns’ by smartasset.com. The list is based on average...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Braves#Parade#Art#Beach Park#Rattle Roll#Gulfport Chamber#Ocean Springs Food Crawl#The L N Depot#Ocean Springs Chamber
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs residents celebrate the life of Carl the Rooster

The City of Ocean Springs gathered to celebrate the life of beloved mascot Carl the Rooster who was killed last month. Blackwater Brass led a sidewalk second line from Lil’ Market Deli and Bagelry to Twisted Anchor Tattoo along with sounds from the St. John Pipers. Everyone, young and...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

New sand sculpture being built at Edgewater Mall

A 75-ton sand sculpture is being built at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi. In front of the JC Penny entrance, artists from Sandsational Sand Sculptures are hard at work to ensure the one-of-a-kind piece is finished by Friday evening. For more than 15 years they have traveled from Florida to Biloxi...
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WLOX

Gulfport city leaders exploring ward redistricting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast’s largest city is getting bigger, and with the growth comes a need to adjust the boundaries of Gulfport’s seven wards. Councilman R. Lee Flowers created his own redistricting proposal. According to Flowers much of the city’s growth has happened north of the interstate and in the Orange Grove community.
GULFPORT, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
354
Followers
137
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy