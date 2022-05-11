ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

SEEN HIM? Lehigh Valley Man Wanted On Felony Drug Charges

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
Ryan M. Dunwell, 33 of Palmer Township Photo Credit: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Lehigh Valley man wanted on felony drug charges.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ryan M. Dunwell, 33, of Palmer Township, local police said in a release on Monday, May 9.

Dunwell was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as possession of paraphernalia and intentional possession of drugs by a person not registered on Monday, March 28, police said.

Anyone who makes contact with Dunwell is asked to call 911 and report his location.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Palmer Township Police at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

