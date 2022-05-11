No fresh injury concerns for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte ahead of Arsenal game

Tottenham have no fresh injury worries for the north London derby against Arsenal where Champions League qualification is on the line.

Spurs came through Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield unscathed so head coach Antonio Conte will pick from the same squad.

Sergio Reguilon (groin), Oliver Skipp (pubis), Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga (both knee) miss out.

Arsenal are hoping Ben White will be fit to feature as they look for the win to secure a top-four finish.

The England defender has been missing with a hamstring issue but is likely to be available, as is Bukayo Saka who went off in the 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday.

Thomas Partey (thigh) and Kieran Tierney (knee) will miss the rest of the season.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, White, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

