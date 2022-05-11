Nueces County Commissioners meeting Wednesday to discuss game room regulations

Mayor Jeff Bauknight has appointed Amanda Berry to the Victoria Housing Authority Board, which oversees public housing for low-income residents, to fill a two-year term that will expire in 2024. In this role, she will help guide development of a forthcoming strategic plan and redevelopment strategy for the housing authority. Berry is pursuing an Associate of Arts degree at Victoria College with plans to become a teacher. She previously served as executive director of Encounter Community Outreach, a local youth services nonprofit, and has also been involved with the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition and Rushing Winds Food Pantry.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO