Dearborn, MI

Man accused of trying to burn Dearborn Fresh Supermarket arrested after police chase, crash

ClickOnDetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN, Mich. – Police pursued and arrested a man accused of starting two fires outside Dearborn Fresh Supermarket, according to chief Issa Shahin. The first fire happened early Saturday (May 7) morning. The Dearborn Fire Department was able to respond quickly and contain the fire with minimal damage to the business....

www.clickondetroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Suspect vehicle crashes into pole after fleeing traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop in Detroit is missing after crashing into a pole on the city's east side. Michigan State Police said a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a car for an improper plate around 5:30 a.m. The car initially pulled over but soon fled when the officer got out of the car.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man arrested after shooting pepper ball gun at driver during road rage dispute on I-94 in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Madison Heights man shot at another driver with a pepper ball gun during a dispute over merging on I-94 in Macomb County. Police said a 56-year-old Chesterfield Township man reported that someone shot at him on the freeway near 21 Mile just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A road rage dispute started when the drivers were merging to one lane in the construction zone on M-59 at I-94.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Dearborn, MI
CBS Detroit

16-Year-Old Girl Found Shot To Death In Car In Detroit Alley

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday. “She’s a Jane Doe to us at this point. We’re trying to identify her,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. “Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds.” Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots Tuesday night. Police in Berkley said the victim might be a teen who has been missing for three weeks. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

61-Year-Old Man Dies of Injuries Sustained in Crash at M-50 / M-52 Intersection

Franklin Twp., MI – An Ann Arbor man died of his injuries at a hospital after a crash at the intersection of M-52 and M-50 in Lenawee County on Tuesday night. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, a 2016 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on M-50 and a 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on M-52 approaching M-50 at around 10pm,. As the Ford Edge drove through the intersection, it struck the Dodge Caravan, causing it to roll over off the southwest corner of the intersection. Deputies are investigating which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of this crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbc25news.com

Police arrest Genesee County man accused of rape and animal killing

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a wanted man that allegedly raped & assaulted a woman and shot her dog. According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the suspect Daquantae Johnson was arrested after a public safety officer at a local hospital recognized Johnson when he was dropped off with a gunshot wound.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Chicago

One arrested after hundreds swarm streets, jump on cars after leaving North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was arrested Wednesday night as Chicago Police tried to contain a crowd of hundreds of people that spilled over from North Avenue Beach. Video posted to Citizen app showed large crowds gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Boulevard, the BP station at LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, and in the intersection of North Avenue and Clark Street. Some people were seen jumping on top of cars, and at least one driver was seen peeling out. Dozens and possibly hundreds of others were seen walking in the middle of the street. A large police presence was also spotted at each intersection. Chicago police said one person was arrested in connection with the incident.Tremaine Patterson, 18, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. Police said he was arrested at 11:25 p.m., after he "was part of a large altercation" and ignored officers' commands to disperse, and "continued to try to cause bodily harm to several individuals."Patterson is due to appear in court next month.
CHICAGO, IL

