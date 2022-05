Traffic in Tamaqua was snarled Thursday morning after a tractor trailer broke down on Center Street, Route 309. The rig stopped running while in the southbound lane just south of Cedar street. Workers of Hope’s Towing managed to separate the truck tractor from the trailer, towing it to a safe area. A second truck tractor connected to the trailer and pulled it away. Tamaqua police maintained traffic control at the scene.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO