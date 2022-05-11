WSU baseball set to open road trip tonight at UC Riverside
By Jeff Collier
1 day ago
As the old saying goes, it’s not how you start... But how you finish. WSU baseball has taken that adage to heart. At the start of last month, the Cougars were riding a 10-game skid and staring at a 9-17 record. I was looking like a slog to the finish line...
Washington State is hard at work recruiting and trying to build on what Kyle Smith and staff have already accomplished. The AAU season is in full swing and there is no better time to take a look at who could be future Cougs. In Part 1 of this series, we...
The Washington State Cougars added a pair of transfers for the 2022 football season on Wednesday when they announced the signings of former Utah State cornerback Cam Lampkin and former Incarnate Word wide receiver Rob Ferrel. Lampkin will be returning to Pullman after playing in the Aggies’ 2021 win against...
Washington State has landed its first transfer portal target, getting Saint Mary’s sharpshooter Jabe Mullins to commit to the Cougs, he announced via Instagram. The school hasn’t announced a signing yet. Mullins, a Snoqualmie native, is a 6-foot-6 wing with high-level shooting indicators and three years of eligibility...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KSEE) – A decade ago, Robbie Rouse ran his way into the Fresno State record books, when he became the school’s all-time leading rusher, but this upcoming September, he will be running into Bulldog Stadium as a coach for the opposition. Because in a little less than four months, the Bulldogs […]
There’s something special about spending a summer in Pullman. I spent two during my time on the Palouse, and those were some of my favorite times while in school. For many, Pullman summers involve taking summer classes at WSU. That wasn’t the case for me. I just stuck around because I had a job, and my lease ran through the summer anyway.
Marine Corps First Lt. Riley Compton is a Neighborhood All-Star for many reasons, from defending America's freedom in her third year stationed at Camp Pendleton to earning Marine Female Athlete of the Year for her skills in bobsled.
“My street is super mellow,” says Oceanside singer-bassist Jason York, “and you can just stand in the middle of the road without too much traffic bugging you, other than the people that live here cruising by. I purchased my family home a decade or so ago, so I have a lifetime of musical memories that make it exciting and surreal to still be writing music here. The room where my studio office is now is the same room where I used to Frankenstein weird audio interfaces and cheap software together to try to record, back when I was a new father renting a room from my grandmother. That was almost twenty years ago, so it’s cool to have these same walls and memories be a continual part of our musical journey.”
SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
Mister Car Wash Inc. has bought four Speedwash locations in the High Desert. Three of the exterior wash facilities are in Victorville and one is in Hesperia, according to a statement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “The new locations nicely complement our existing footprint across California,” said Casey...
A Stanford University professor slammed California’s proposed Math Framework for being “false” and “misleading.”. Brian Conrad, Stanford University mathematics professor and director of Undergraduate Studies in Math, did a deep dive into the California Math Framework (CMF), which he laid out on his website. The proposal frequently contradicts the findings of academic studies its writers cite, according to Conrad’s analysis.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We are less than one month away from the June primary – and while campaigns ramp up their efforts, some say Latinos in California are not getting enough attention. Latinos are the largest ethnic voting group in California, making up about 40% of the state’s...
CORONA, Calif. — California has the highest Laotian population in America, but Laos restaurants are not very popular. Owner of Kra Z Kai, Musky Bilavarn, is introducing the community to his culture and cuisine through Laotian barbecue. Check out the only Laotian barbecue restaurant in SoCal inside the Rodeo...
As officials in Southern California start clamping down on residents' outdoor watering amid a historic drought, the water level at one of SoCal's most beautiful and popular destinations, Big Bear lake, is a cause for concern. Water district officials are very concerned about the lake's level, and how much lower...
Thousands of Southern California residents, celebrities and influencers have been out partying in the desert the last few weeks. L.A. Weekly and Irvine Weekly joined in on the fun, hosting their own festival retreat houses with an exclusive guest list, wellness activations, craft cocktails, pioneering brands, skincare experts and special guest performances that made us feel like we were living the dream.
San Bernardino, California real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the April 2022 and May 2022 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
