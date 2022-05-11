ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley, AZ

Hole in road closes Naranja Drive

By Megan Meier
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
Crews in Oro Valley worked throughout the day Wednesday to fill a large hole along Naranja Drive.

The Town of Oro Valley's Water Utility Director, Peter Abraham, said the hole was a result of a water main break that occurred around 3 a.m. It's estimated that around 250,000 gallons of water were released into the roadway, which forced the pavement to cave in.

The Oro Valley Police Department closed a portion of Naranja Drive, just East of Naranja Park. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes until Thursday evening.

No homes or businesses had their water service interrupted during the break.

"I would estimate, by the time we repair the main, backfill and roadway, it might be a $100,000 repair. That's an unplanned expense. Fortunately, there was no damage to private property or personal injury, but it is an unplanned expense and, of course, a loss of the water resource," said Abraham.

Abraham said 2022 is the first year the town has budgeted for water utility emergencies such as this.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

