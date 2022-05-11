ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Search for missing Tehama teen continues on her 14th birthday

By Kelli Saam
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The family of a missing Tehama County girl has just one wish for her 14th birthday. They want...

Missing Tehama teen found safe

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The family of a missing Tehama County girl has just one wish for her 14th birthday. They want her returned home safe. Yoana Salas turns 14-years-old on Wednesday, May 11. She went missing from Rancho Tehama last Saturday, May 7. She is described a 5-2, 110...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Body Found In Water In Rural Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found in rural Solano County late Thursday morning. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 11 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane in the Sacramento River Delta after someone reported seeing a possible body. At the scene, authorities found a body in the water. No details about the person have been released at this point. Authorities have also not indicated whether foul play is involved. Last year, the body of 19-year-old Danny Trask from Oakland was found in a ditch near Dixon in Solano County. According to DailyRepublic.com, the place where Trask was found was only 1,000 feet from Interstate 80. Detectives later arrested Mynard Simpson on suspicion of murder in connection to Trask’s death. A preliminary hearing was held for Simpson in October. Nicole Samosa and Amani Jones were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder in the case.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Shots fired in Oroville Wednesday night

OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect who fired at least two shots near an apartment building in Oroville Wednesday night. Oroville police said the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m. outside of 3460 Orange Ave. Officers said a person got out of a gold sedan, fired at...
OROVILLE, CA
Tehama County, CA
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest; conviction of Redding burglary suspects

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department says they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men wanted for burglary. Police said they received a report of a burglary near the Shasta County Juvenile Hall off of Radio Lane on May 6. During the burglary, they said three Stihl chainsaws, two Stihl weed trimmers, two Stihl handheld leaf blowers, and a Stihl hedge trimmer were stolen.
REDDING, CA
Vehicle, school bus crash in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says a school bus and a car crashed in Tehama County. The Orland Unified School District says the track and field students were on the bus and all students are safe and accounted for. Students were taken back to Orland High School.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Suspect arrested following break-in at CAL FIRE training facility in January

GRIDLEY, Calif. - An arrest has been made in the investigation into the theft of tools at the Gridley Fire Department Training Grounds, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE investigators served a search warrant and arrested Gregory Pinion on Tuesday. The investigation began in January when security cameras...
GRIDLEY, CA
Man stabbed at Brawley Chevron, one arrest made

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says one man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a victim at a Chevron gas station. At about 6:10 p.m. on May 11, police were called to Cesar Chavez and Main St. in reference to a fight involving a knife. One man...
BRAWLEY, CA
What's next for 17-year-old stabbing suspect to be tried as an adult

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The family of Efrain Vargas, who was killed in a quinceañera stabbing, has been pleading for the 17-year-old suspect to be tried as an adult. Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said they first have to get judicial approval because Senate Bill 1391 passed in 2018. So, they filed on Tuesday to try the suspect as an adult.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two children, including a 10-year-old and 11-year-old, lost their lives while two others were hurt following a traffic collision in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place on James Road at about 3:43 p.m. According to the investigation reports, a 14-year-old teenager was driving a white two-door Nissan Sedan with three other passengers [...]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Firefighters contain vegetation fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire on V7 Road off of Lower Wyandotte Road in Oroville. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was one to two acres. Crews will be at the scene to mop up. The fire was near the Hooker Oak Lodge but it was not damaged.
OROVILLE, CA
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road. A family member identified the victim with KION as Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., or as friends called him "Frank Da Tank." Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive. The post Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank” appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ANIMAL THEFT

A Grants Pass woman was jailed following an alleged animal theft on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:20 p.m. a caller stated the suspect had his dog and was just seen driving past the 10,000 block of North Myrtle Road in Myrtle Creek.
GRANTS PASS, OR
From Modesto to Red Bluff: Fallen firefighter going back home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter that recently died during preparations for a prescribed burn will be escorted by his crewmates through the Central Valley on Thursday. The crew members of Darin Banks, 26, will form a convoy that escorts his remains from Modesto back to his family home in Red Bluff. Banks was a […]
MODESTO, CA
Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records. San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.
SAN JOSE, CA
3 arrested in Cameron Park

A man who was reportedly stealing items out of vehicles parked at a hotel in Cameron Park was taken into custody Sunday, along with two other suspects allegedly found in possession of stolen property, according to officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8 a.m. a...
CAMERON PARK, CA
85 pounds of suspected fentanyl found during I-5 traffic stop

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - More than 85 pounds of suspected fentanyl was located during a traffic stop on Interstate-5 last week, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a vehicle was pulled over on Interstate-5 just north of Yreka on May 5. Agents with the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

