ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Turner by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 06:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rankin, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Rankin; Simpson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rankin and northwestern Simpson Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence, or near Star, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Whites around 940 PM CDT. Harrisville around 955 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Beckham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Beckham County through 1030 PM CDT At 1004 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Erick, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sayre, Erick and Texola. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 0 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collingsworth; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wheeler and northeastern Collingsworth Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Lutie, or 13 miles southeast of Shamrock, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lutie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, SD
City
Hurley, SD
City
Marion, SD
County
Turner County, SD
City
Parker, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barber, Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kiowa, northwestern Barber and northeastern Comanche Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Wilmore, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sun City around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lake City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mitchell, southeastern Jewell and southern Osborne Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 946 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Luray, or 16 miles north of Russell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hunter and Victor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 73.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Helena, northeastern East Feliciana Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and south central Amite Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Liberty, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Gillsburg and Felps. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Jackson; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau .The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 26.0 feet next Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, Lake and St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are already elevated across the Rainy River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Birchdale, Littlefork, Winton, Ash Lake, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Buyck, Pelland, Loman, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake, Manitou, Burntside Lake, Fall Lake, Basswood Lake and Snowbank Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau .The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 26.0 feet next Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Sherburne, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Minnesota. Target Area: Benton; Sherburne; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Benton, northwestern Sherburne and southeastern Stearns Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kimball, or 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rockville around 1020 PM CDT. Waite Park and Clearwater around 1030 PM CDT. Sartell and Clear Lake around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 160 and 178. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 168 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hatteras Island; Mainland Dare; Northern Outer Banks AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Locally dense fog will continue overnight with visibilities dropping to less than 1 mile at times. Low visibilities will likely linger through mid morning Friday. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Saturday night. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Louis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, Lake and St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are already elevated across the Rainy River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Birchdale, Littlefork, Winton, Ash Lake, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Buyck, Pelland, Loman, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake, Manitou, Burntside Lake, Fall Lake, Basswood Lake and Snowbank Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cairo. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly agricultural bottomland and low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest near the flood stage of 40.0 feet tomorrow evening. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Monday night. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy