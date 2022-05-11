Severe Weather Statement issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southern St. Louis, eastern Carlton, southwestern Lake, west central Bayfield, Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cherry, to near Brookston, to 9 miles northeast of Grantsburg, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Buhl, Cherry, Saginaw and Pike Lake Near Duluth around 950 PM CDT. Virginia and Eveleth around 955 PM CDT. Mountain Iron, Gilbert and Webb Lake Wisconsin around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Biwabik, Island Lake, Boulder Lake, Embarrass, Dairyland, Tower, Wascott, Gordon, Highland Lake, Brimson, Solon Springs, Thomas Lake Near Brimson and Robinson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
