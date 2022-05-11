ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yankton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 06:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yankton THE SEVERE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ellis County in northwestern Oklahoma Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Laverne to 8 miles southwest of May, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, May, Rosston, Selman and Catesby. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Thayer SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS JEWELL MITCHELL OSBORNE IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THAYER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELOIT, BURR OAK, DESHLER, DOWNS, HEBRON, IONIA, JEWELL, MANKATO, AND OSBORNE.
THAYER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 73.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ellis, Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ellis; Pawnee; Rush; Stafford THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 210 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL KANSAS ELLIS RUSH IN SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS PAWNEE STAFFORD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HAYS, LA CROSSE, LARNED, MACKSVILLE, PFEIFER, ST. JOHN, AND STAFFORD.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS JEWELL MITCHELL OSBORNE IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THAYER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELOIT, BURR OAK, DESHLER, DOWNS, HEBRON, IONIA, JEWELL, MANKATO, AND OSBORNE.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Thursday was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 21.2 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall to 20.9 feet and begin rising again early Monday morning. It will rise to 21.1 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, Lake and St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are already elevated across the Rainy River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Birchdale, Littlefork, Winton, Ash Lake, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Buyck, Pelland, Loman, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake, Manitou, Burntside Lake, Fall Lake, Basswood Lake and Snowbank Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#National Weather Service
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Jackson; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau .The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 26.0 feet next Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Extreme Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montrose, or 13 miles south of Lake Herman State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 940 AM CDT. Lake Herman State Park around 955 AM CDT. Madison and Wentworth around 1000 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Denham Springs, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Denham Springs and Watson. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 10 and 13. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Saturday night. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau .The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 26.0 feet next Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Monday night. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southern St. Louis, eastern Carlton, southwestern Lake, west central Bayfield, Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cherry, to near Brookston, to 9 miles northeast of Grantsburg, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Buhl, Cherry, Saginaw and Pike Lake Near Duluth around 950 PM CDT. Virginia and Eveleth around 955 PM CDT. Mountain Iron, Gilbert and Webb Lake Wisconsin around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Biwabik, Island Lake, Boulder Lake, Embarrass, Dairyland, Tower, Wascott, Gordon, Highland Lake, Brimson, Solon Springs, Thomas Lake Near Brimson and Robinson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Louis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, Lake and St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are already elevated across the Rainy River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Birchdale, Littlefork, Winton, Ash Lake, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Buyck, Pelland, Loman, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake, Manitou, Burntside Lake, Fall Lake, Basswood Lake and Snowbank Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING Water levels have returned to below action stage after minor flooding was observed this evening. Therefore, the Coastal Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM EDT.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Iowa...and southeastern and east central Nebraska. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Pottawattamie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Mills, eastern Monona, northwestern Fremont, western Pottawattamie, Harrison, eastern Burt, east central Lancaster, Douglas, southeastern Saunders, Sarpy, Washington, northwestern Otoe and Cass Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1006 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Decatur to 3 miles southeast of Kennard to 4 miles south of Eagle. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Omaha, Bennington and Kennard around 1010 PM CDT. Blair, Fort Calhoun and Blencoe around 1015 PM CDT. Onawa, Modale and Murdock around 1020 PM CDT. Missouri Valley, Weeping Water and Avoca around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Logan, Louisville, Magnolia and Castana. People attending Morrison Stadium should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 15 and 112. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 23. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 414 and 454. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA

