Severe Weather Statement issued for Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 17:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Some agricultural lands underwater. A few rural roads in Crawford County, Illinois close as water backs up Minnow Slough. High water affects campground at Leaverton Park in Palestine. A few private roads near the Gill Township levee in Sullivan County may flood. Water level is at the top of most makeshift levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday /10:00 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday /10:00 PM EDT Thursday/ was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO