Severe Weather Statement issued for Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Louis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, Lake and St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are already elevated across the Rainy River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Birchdale, Littlefork, Winton, Ash Lake, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Buyck, Pelland, Loman, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake, Manitou, Burntside Lake, Fall Lake, Basswood Lake and Snowbank Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
