Village of Bethany under boil order

Update at 4:41 p.m.

Village officials said the water main has been repaired. It will take some time for pressure to return to normal, but pressure is building at this time.

The boil order is still in effect until further notice. The Village will continue to provide updates on its Facebook page and website.

BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents of the Village of Bethany have been advised to enter a boil order due to a water main breaking Tuesday night.

Officials said that they believe the water main broke on its own due to the strain of draining water from the tower while it has been under repair for the past week.

Okaw Valley schools are also closed today as a result of the water main break. However, all extra-curricular are still on for the rest of the day.

Many residents report having little to no water pressure in their homes.

Crews are currently working to resolve the issue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.