Fort Worth, TX

1 dead in car crash after man tried to evade traffic stop, Fort Worth police say

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

A man trying to evade a traffic stop crashed into another vehicle, killing that vehicle’s occupant, before trying to flee on foot, Fort Worth police said.

The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Trinity Boulevard at Euless South Main Street.

“Euless Police Department had initiated a traffic stop of a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on Trinity Boulevard when the driver began to evade the officer,” Fort Worth police said in a news release. “The driver subsequently collided with a passenger vehicle that was traveling south on Euless South Main.”

The suspect driver then got out of his vehicle and attempted to run, but officers were able to apprehend him near the accident scene, police added.

“The occupant of the passenger vehicle received serious injuries,” police said, adding that the person soon succumbed to their injuries. The name of the person who died has not been released.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested for evading arrest in Euless, and additional charges in Fort Worth are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

