A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN GILES COUNTY FOLLOWING A ROADSIDE SHOOTING LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, DAVID SIMMS, 23, OF JACKSON WAS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH ON NANCY GREEN RIDGE ROAD ALONG WITH A GUN, SHELL CASINGS AND A STOLEN VEHICLE FROM FLORIDA. AUTORITIES ADVISE SIMMS HAD STOLE THE VEHICLE ON APRIL 25TH AFTER ASSAULTING THE FEMALE OWNER. HE WAS ALSO SEEN ON SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE OF A RESIDENTAL BURGLARY MONDAY IN MURFREESBORO, ACCOMPANIED BY A FEMALE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-3505.

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO