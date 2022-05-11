ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Oswego police investigating disturbance in 400 block of Bluegrass Parkway

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Oswego police arrested a Hillside woman following a report of a disturbance at a home in the 400 of block of Bluegrass Parkway Tuesday evening that resulted in a large police presence. 40-year-old Evelyn Reid is accused by police of pointing a gun at a man during an...

wjol.com

Car Slams into house in Joliet

An Aurora man cited for several traffic tickets for losing control of his car and slamming into a house. It was on May 11, 2022, at 10:41 AM, Joliet Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 40 year old Darnell Davis of Aurora was westbound on Taylor Street approaching Reed Street at which time he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the southeast corner of a residence on the north side of the street, which caused damage to the siding. Davis was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Davis was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Armed Robber took hostages and demanded he speak with officers

At approximately 3:40 PM, on Tuesday, the Romeoville Police Department was contacted by several individuals inside of the Fifth Third Bank located at 275 S. Weber Road for a man with a gun call. The callers stated there was an armed man inside of the bank, who had taken hostages, demanding that officers respond to the location. Romeoville Police responded and established a perimeter around the business and surrounding area.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Streator man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in LaSalle

LaSalle County deputies on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez from a home in Streator. Benitez is accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday south of LaSalle with a cyclist on Route 351. Police allege that Benitez hit 45-year-old Carl J. Telford, of LaSalle, who was riding on an electric...
STREATOR, IL
WSPY NEWS

Suspect dead in SWAT raid during incident at Romeoville bank

An armed person was shot and killed by a SWAT team Tuesday afternoon during an incident at the 5/3 Bank location at 275 S. Weber in Romeoville. The Village of Romeoville says officers were called to the bank after receiving multiple calls that an armed person was inside the bank and demanding that police respond. The subject had fired a gun multiple times in the bank.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hebron man found dead after mowing crew spots crashed motorcycle

A Hebron man is dead after an apparent motorcycle crash. Indiana State Police say mowing crews working near the I-65/U.S. 231 interchange Thursday morning found the motorcycle off the roadway resting on its side. Crown Point Police then found the body of the driver, Robert J. Nolbertowicz Jr., 51. State...
HEBRON, IN
WIFR

Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is in critical condition Thursday morning after being shot. Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street around 3:30 a.m. The young man has life-threatening injuries, and Rockford police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate. No further...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man Charged With Aggravated Battery in Grundy Co.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Morris man at a house in the 3,600 block of Walleye Road around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, May 9th. Jeffrey Backhus has been charged with Aggravated Battery/Using Deadly Weapon, a class three felony; Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm without a FOID card, both class A misdemeanors.
MORRIS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen driver charged in deadly Bartonville crash

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in the February crash involving Limestone High School students, which resulted in the death of 15-year-old Mia Dusek, is being charged by the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office. The 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide. The teen...
BARTONVILLE, IL
WGN News

Woman arrested for looting on Michigan Avenue in 2020: police

CHICAGO — A woman was arrested and charged for looting on Michigan Avenue back in 2020, according to Chicago police. Savannah Scott, 23, was arrested Tuesday on the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue after being identified as the offender who entered a store on the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 10, […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Shots fired on North Prospect in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Wednesday, May 11th

From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department arrested was Jeffrey Backhus, 27, of Morris for Aggravated Battery and the unlawful possession of firearm. He posted bond and was released. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Keegan Smith, 31, of Morris for criminal trespass and aggravated assault. He could not...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Home in Plano deemed uninhabitable after Thursday morning fire

A single story home was damaged by a fire Thursday morning just after two in the 300 block of N. Ben Street in Plano. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Chief Greg Witek says no one was hurt. Your browser does not support the audio element. Witek says the home is...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Sheriff's hires inspector general

A former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent will serve as inspector general for the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. A news release from the sheriff's office says that Larry Lapp has been hired for the newly created position. The inspector general will conduct internal investigations for the sheriff's department and...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL

