Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts major Central Virginia plant sale
RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — One of the largest plant sales in Central Virginia is kicking off this week.
The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will host its Spring Plantfest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14.Henrico County Schools plant sale offers flowers, vegetables and herbs
The event is free for all guests, but those who wish to visit the Garden will have to pay regular admission fees. Garden members can expect to receive a 15% discount on their Plantfest purchases.
More than 40 vendors will be selling a variety of succulents, perennial and annual plants, flowers, shrubs, gardening products and even jewelry. Expert gardeners will also be available to answer any questions about plant care.
All proceeds from Plantfest, a volunteer-led event, will go toward the Garden’s educational initiatives.
For more information about the sale or to see the complete list of vendors, check out the Garden's event page .
