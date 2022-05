You could construe Middle Road just north of town hall as a massive construction zone with a mountain of dirt rising from Beetlebung Farm, as tall as nearby trees, while just west of the Yard you can see the “big diggers” at work, and even get free fill. Along our beaches you can watch the return of summer stairs being fit into place, and see the blond wood repairs and replacement pieces, looking like they’re floating in air from a distance in certain light.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO