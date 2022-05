A Queens man who fatally shot his NYPD civilian employee ex-girlfriend and then shot and wounded her neighbor took his own life while on the lam Wednesday, police said. Pedro Cintron was found dead on McKibbin St. near Manhattan Ave. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, about 7:50 a.m., cops said. He had apparently shot himself. His firearm was found near his body. About 48 hours before his body was ...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO