MONTICELLO, Ark. (UAM/KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) is pleased to announce that the Windgate Foundation has approved a multi-year grant totaling $205,415 for the university. The funds are designated to support three areas at UAM: need-based scholarships, nursing instructors and lab upgrades. The grant period will run from April 1, 2022, […]

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO