Hidden away on a 55-acre estate nestled between routes 191 and 22 is a wonderful piece of history that time has touched. A perfect example of something that was once grand but has fallen into disrepair as nature slowly reclaims the property. In its glory this was the estate of Archibald Johnston the first mayor of Bethlehem and president and first vice president of Bethlehem Iron Company – the predecessor to Bethlehem Steel Corp.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO