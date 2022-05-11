Self-advocates with disabilities tell stories about their lives

Cohl Dollison has a story to tell about a time he was brave.

Mr. Dollison, 23, is a YouTuber, artist, and impressionist — his Kermit the Frog voice is dead on. He loves Marvel movies and anything involving animation and has dreams of being a comic book artist.

He is also a participant in a storytelling program put on by local self-advocates with developmental disabilities. On Tuesday, he and seven other speakers will present their stories to the public at the Toledo Lucas County Main Library.

Mr. Dollison wants his story to move and inspire people.

“I really want to show the people what’s possible,” he said. “I’m a religious man and like I say, even if you’re afraid, put your trust in the Lord and hopefully nothing bad will happen to you.”

What: Stories from self-advocates with developmental disabilitiesWhen: 4 p.m. TuesdayWhere: McMaster Center, Toledo Lucas County Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St.Admission: FreeInfo: lucasdd.org

The program is being put on by Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the self-advocacy group Salute, and University of Toledo assistant professor of disability studies Becca Monteleone. This is the first time it’s been offered in Toledo.

Ms. Monteleone, a native of Canton, Ohio, earned her Ph.D. in disability studies from Arizona State University. She said she came to Toledo because UT has one of the few disability studies programs in the country.

While living and working in Phoenix, Ms. Monteleone began the adaptive storytelling program as a workshop for a theater company for actors with disabilities. It was a way to help people with disabilities own their own lives and their own experiences.

Ms. Monteleone said that oftentimes people with disabilities have their stories told by parents, social workers, or caregivers. But this program is about the storytellers speaking up for themselves.

“The storytelling program is coming out of a need that I and many others identified because we have certain narratives that get told about people with disabilities, particularly with intellectual disabilities, and often those narratives are coming from the perspective of parents or caregivers, medical professionals, and so forth,” Ms. Monteleone said.

“Having something like this storytelling program enables people to take control of their own narrative. The stories that get told are about self-advocacy or the experience of disability, but that’s not a requirement. A person with a disability is allowed to tell a story about what they think is important.”

Ms. Monteleone reached out to the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities with the idea of the adaptive storytelling idea in February. It was warmly received, and the storytellers have been working on and rehearsing their stories for eight weeks.

Deetra Mitchell works as a self-advocacy community inclusion specialist for the county and has worked with the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 26 years.

“I run the adult advocacy group here at the board, and I told [Ms. Monteleone] our group would love to be able to share things they’ve overcome and do a performance version,” Ms. Mitchell said. “I think this is important because it shows the different struggles that individuals with disabilities go through and some of the obstacles they’ve overcome.

“It just gives the community a deeper look into their lives because it’s easy to look at somebody and say, ‘Oh, they have a disability,’ and have a sense of pity but not look into their life and see how resilient they are. They actually work really hard to not carry that label and to feel equal in our community just like everybody else.”

The storytelling group also includes Phillis Schmidbauer, 49, who works at Kroger part time, and lives with her boyfriend of more than 20 years, Darius Cunningham, who is also part of the adaptive storytelling group. Ms. Schmidbauer’s story is about her relationship with Darius.

“I wanted to let the world know that I’m an adult,” Ms. Schmidbauer. “I fell in love with [Darius] because he makes breakfast for me and makes me coffee in the morning and he takes care of me. I was there for him when he was in the hospital a few years ago with pneumonia. But he came back to me.”

JoRita Fox, 67, lives with cerebral palsy and epilepsy and is a member of disability advocacy group Salute. She joined the storytelling group as soon as she heard about it.

“We wound up telling all kinds of stories, but I told a story about how I came [to Toledo] in ‘81 and the challenges I overcame,” she said.

Ms. Fox had moved to Toledo from Virginia to work as a teacher at a small private school. However, according to Ms. Fox, she was fired because of her epilepsy.

“And they had the nerve to tell me that if I stayed that parents were going to pull my students out of the school,” she said.

Today, Ms. Fox lives in an assisted living facility, where she enjoys playing Uno with fellow residents. She also collects inspirational quotes and writings and doesn’t let her disabilities define her or stop her from speaking her truth.

“I’ve done a lot of advocacy for TARTA. I helped get the levy passed. I almost got nominated for an award at the Camp Courageous gala but I couldn’t accept it because I’m on the board and board members can’t accept anything,” Ms. Fox said with a laugh.

She has a piece of advice for the world.

“If you get discouraged, you have to be just as stubborn as your challenge,” she said. “You look that struggle in the face and you say ‘I’m going to conquer you!’”