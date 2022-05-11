ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Update On Chillicothe Demolition Projects

By Tom Tingerthal
 1 day ago

The City of Chillicothe’s Demolition projects will begin soon....

Trenton Utility Projects

The City of Trenton has several utility projects in the works and at various stages of completion. City Administrator Ron Urton says the replacement of water meters has slowed due to supply issues. While the water department is waiting on meters, the Underground crew is progressing on the replacement of a water main on 17th street from Pleasant Plain and Princeton Road.
TRENTON, MO
E-coli Discussed By County Commission

E-coli levels on the Thompson River were discussed by the Livingston County Commissioners as they met with Doug Doughty and Susan Fair. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says they learned of some ways the county can assist in preventive measures available to landowners. The Commissioners have planned meetings with the Green...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Golf Course Mower Purchase Tabled

The purchase of a mower for Green Hills Golf Course was tabled by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. The course representative, Russ Madsen made a recommendation of a gas mower at nearly $11,500, while the other companies that submitted bids followed the spec requirements of the bid for a diesel mower, with the lowest price of $17,400.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Council Approves Amendment To Airport Block Grant

The Chillicothe Airport Block Grant was amended by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the amendment is to extend the time on the Runway Project. The engineers and city officials hope to complete the needed paperwork quickly.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Linn County Restitution Payments

Linn County crime victims received restitution disbursements totaling $16,744 from the Linn county Prosecuting Attornies office in the Month of April. For the same period, the county collected $15,234 from the offenders. The Prosecutors office says they have collected $34,244 so far in 2022, and have disbursed $26,954.
LINN COUNTY, MO
48-hour boil advisory issued for area in Kirksville

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - City officials in Kirkville said a 48-hour boil advisory has been issued beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The impacted area includes Fillmore Street between Osteopathy and Fifth, and Fifth Street between Fillmore and Normal.
KIRKVILLE, IA
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes 121 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 10:12 am, Officer in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street with a Revoked and Careless and Imprudent driver. 11:22 am, The School Resource Officer assisted a person suffering with anxiety issues in the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Traffic Stop At South End Of Chillicothe Ends With Man On Fire

A 43-year-old Dolton, Missouri man who set himself on fire after being stopped by police Wednesday night has died of his injuries. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says the incident began at about 6:35 pm, when they received information of a man attempting to buy lighters while carrying a container of flammable liquid. The man was driving a retired and repainted school bus.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
New City Clerk & Auditor Appointed By Mayor

A new City Clerk and City Auditor were appointed by Mayor Theresa Kelly and approved by the Chillicothe City Council. Mayor Kelly made her appointment of Amy Hess to fill the Clerks Position and Allison Jefferies as the City Auditor. The council heard from both appointees. City Attorney Robert Cowherd...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Rock Your Rear Off At the Missouri State Fair Friday August 12

In what's shaping up to be, in my opinion, one of the best concert lineups in a long time the Missouri State Fair wants you to rock your a** off on Friday, August 12. Taking the State Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 12 at the Missouri State Fair will be Tesla. Tesla's well known for their hard rock hits "Modern Day Cowboy," "Little Suzi," their monster ballad "Love Song," and their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band song "Signs." Tesla last graced the Missouri State Fair grandstand with a show on August 14, 2015.
SEDALIA, MO
MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL PROTESTING INCIDENT UPDATE

A release from Marshall Public Schools says a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. MPS states the district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but says it does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults.
MARSHALL, MO
Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Public Works director no longer city employee

(ST. JOSEPH) The City of St. Joseph's Public Works Director, Andy Clements, is no longer an employee with the city. The news was confirmed by Mayor John Josendale and city manager Bryan Carter Tuesday afternoon. Neither would go into any detail as to circumstances surrounding the move citing personnel issues.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Natural Resources Conservation Service Record of Decision signed for the East Locust Creek Reservoir in Sullivan County

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Missouri signed a Record of Decision on May 11, 2022, supporting the installation of a multi-purpose reservoir in Sullivan County. The decision concludes extensive environmental analysis and fulfills National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements for NRCS. The East Locust Creek Reservoir near...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

