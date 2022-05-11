ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch: Man damages gate, punches mirror at Short North parking garage

By Joe Clark
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for the man who took his frustrations out on a gate and a mirror at a Short North parking garage.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 6 p.m., May 4, a man walked into a parking garage in the 900 block of N. High Street, before walking out again in the vehicle exit lane.

As he’s leaving, the man walks into the closing gate, which hits him in the shoulder.

Video shows the man grabbing the gate arm, pushing it down, damaging it.

The man walks away but returns to the garage later to punch a mirror, causing it to shatter.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 614-645-1435.

Columbus Pirate
1d ago

This is in the news...yet when viloent rioters burned half the city down, destroyed so man small businesses, and vandalized the courthouse with red paint, it was barely covered.

NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Columbus shooting, crash

One dead in Columbus shooting, crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3N7fKNB. Third party websites charging for free BMV paperwork. Cornavirus numbers on the rise for sixth straight …. Thursday evening forecast 5-12-22 Tip helps business owner recover stolen care and …. Columbus adds financial counseling as public service. Nurses march at Statehouse.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Timeline: Finding Lindsey Schobelock’s remains

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office issued a timeline for the missing woman whose remains were found at a campsite on Tuesday. In total, detectives said they served two subpoenas and six search warrants, in addition to many searches with consent. Deputies continue to investigate the case and encouraged anyone with information […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard City Schools bus hits bicyclist

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Hilliard City Schools bus. Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, the bus hit a male cyclist on Davis Road, halfway between Walker Road and Audubon Avenue, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred north of Bradley High […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Loaded gun found in New Albany elementary student’s bag

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — School officials say all students are safe after a loaded gun was found in one student’s bag Thursday morning at New Albany Primary.   A letter sent to parents from New Albany-Plain Local Schools Superintendent Michael Sawyers states that early in the morning, students arriving at the school reported seeing […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
10TV

Columbus family upset after mail carrier reportedly sprayed dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilltop family is “irritated" after their three dogs were reportedly sprayed in their yard by the neighborhood's mailman. Andrew Birk owns the three dogs - one lab mix and two chihuahuas. He said the dogs are pretty friendly, but can sometimes bark at people walking, and they live on a fairly busy street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

