ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Couple Ensures Stranger in Airport Sees Son Graduate [VIDEO]

By Eric Stone
K92.3
K92.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Airport delays are a bummer and a pain no matter how you slice it. But it can be challenging when you're trying to get from one side of the globe to another to make it on time to a significant event. Kristin Venditti lives in South Africa and has...

k923.fm

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KISS 106

One of the most desirable cities to move to right now is in Iowa

One website considers this city in Iowa to be one of the most Underappreciated American Cities and a place you should consider moving to!. It's not often that I completely agree with a list on the internet BUT this is one of those times I think the list nailed it, according to thrillist.com the think Des Moines, Iowa is one of their most Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To. The premise of this list is that everyone is moving to places like Portland, Oregon, or Austin, Texas, and those are great places, but there is more out there. Des Moines is a town I have spent a ton of time in (due to the fact that my little brother played college football at Drake University in Des Moines), and I agree that it is awesome, and I would totally move there.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms possible for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa on Wednesday, Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area could see a record-high temperature as Wednesday brings summer heat and humidity, along with the potential for isolated storms. Storms could move into the area from the south around 2 p.m. as temperatures in Omaha climb into the 90s. The record-high for May 11 is 93 degrees. Any storms to develop are expected to quickly move north and be out of the metro before your evening commute.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
KWCH.com

Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday. What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm. These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This storm...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Nice#Grand View University#Kcci
I-Rock 93.5

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Hot 104.7

Invasive Jumping Worms Are Now Devastating Iowa

A new invasive species has made its way to Iowa and the results could be disastrous for the state's ecosystem. Not only are these 'jumping worms' invasive, but they're also downright scary. Jumping worms originally came to the U.S. from Asia in the late 18th century and have slowly been...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Egypt
WOWT

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
RED OAK, IA
KCCI.com

'He's not gone yet': Family of missing Iowa man holding out hope

SWAN, Iowa — A family is holding out hope after a boat flipped overSaturday and a man never returned to shore along the Des Moines River. KNIA Radio reporter Bob Leonard spoke with Dustin Dittmer's mother, girlfriend, and father on Wednesday afternoon. Dittmer and two others were on a boat near the Bennington Boat Ramp on Saturday. They were helping pull another boat that had run out of gas when their boat flipped over.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy