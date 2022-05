(KNSI) — Drivers on Highway 10 will run into delays as crews begin work on a $1.3 million safety improvement project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will install ten miles of high-tension safety cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Benton County Road 40 – known as Halfway Crossing – west of Rice and 66th Street west of Sauk Rapids. MnDOT says the cable median barriers prevent crossover crashes with cars driving into oncoming traffic. When a vehicle hits the barrier, the posts where the cables are strung break, and the cables flex, absorbing the energy and redirecting the vehicle along the median. Learn more by clicking here.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO