One Dead following Single Vehicle Accident

WAUBUN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died after crashing his vehicle in Mahnomen County on Thursday, May 12. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 68-year-old from Waubun was travelling east on Highway 113 near 173rd Avenue when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and landed in a small pond in the south ditch.
On Monday, two 22-year-old males were killed in a car accident in northeastern Minnesota. The accident happened at 7:25 p.m. on Highway 75 near mile post 284, south of Halstad in Norman County, according to the State Patrol. According to the accident report, the males were driving southbound on the...
[NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the bicyclist had been killed. The State Patrol updated its information Thursday afternoon to report he suffered life-threatening injuries.]
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Northfield Wednesday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 44-year-old from Northfield was riding his bike on Highway 3 around 9:40 p.m.
The bicyclist turned left onto Fifth Street East and that’s when the collision occurred with a driver in a Subaru Impreza, the state patrol said.
The 19-year-old Subaru driver was uninjured. Ring was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
The state patrol said Ring was wearing a helmet. Road conditions were wet at the time.
A Rosemount area man is dead following a road construction accident yesterday in Le Sueur County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tanner Korey Dosch (23) was fatally injured while working on a roadway project on Highway 99 in Montgomery Township. LeSueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Fire Department, Life Link Air Medical responded to the accident reported just before 9:30am.
(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Halstad, Minnesota man is dead after rolling his vehicle south of Halstad around 7:30 Monday night. Minnesota State Patrol says 22-year-old Cole Falconer was driving south on Highway 75 when he lost control on a curve and rolled in a ditch. He died...
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through.
There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate.
A fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle in Wright County Monday underlines the importance of awareness by those operating on both four, and two wheels. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Roads 12 and 37 just after 4 p.m. on reports of a two vehicle crash. When they arrived deputies learned that a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old was traveling north when the young man stopped at a stop sign.
CLAY COUNTY NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims of two fatal crashes Monday night. Sandip Tamang, 19, of Fargo died when his car was struck by a westbound SUV as he was attempting to drive across the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Glyndon. The three in the SUV were not hurt. The crash happened about 6 p.m.
Worthington, Minnesota (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 6:00 pm near Worthington. A car...
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaefer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaefer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
KALMAR TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified 70-year-old John Colbert as the man who was shot and killed at his residence Sunday night. During a media briefing, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said the incident began when Colbert approached a suspicious vehicle on their property. Authorities say 31-year-old William Shillingford of Dodge Center, Minn. fired three rounds at Colbert, striking him twice. before fleeing on foot.
WHALEN, Minn. – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office dealt with a woman trapped in the Root River Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says a downed tree created a swirl that trapped a 70-year-old woman. The Sheriff’s Office says the woman knew the river well but was almost pulled under the water and was in the water for less than an hour before being rescued.
An employee with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company (MVEC) was killed when he was run over by a skid loader being driven by a coworker. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened as MVEC was working on electrical lines in the area of State Highway 99 and County Road 140, in Montgomery Township, at about 9:12 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause of a late night apartment fire in Fargo is under investigation. Fire crews were called to the 12 unit building on 11th Street South around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived flames were shooting from the roof and tenants were rapidly evacuating. It took the Fargo Fire Department about...
A farming accident in western Wisconsin resulted in the death of a 2-year-old child. The incident happened last Sunday at a rural address near the town of Wilton. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that a 911 caller said a child was run over by farm equipment and unresponsive. First...
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — A Fargo, North Dakota man was killed in a crash in Riverton Township late Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 5:55 p.m. on Highway 10 near 170th Street North.
Nineteen-year-old Sandip Tamang was driving a Hyundai Sonata along 170th and attempted to cross Highway 10. That’s when a Dodge Durango crashed into the driver’s side of the Hyundai.
Tamang died of his injuries.
There were three people in the Dodge, and none were injured.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was booked into Cass County Jail after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Fargo police, on Monday, May 9 just before midnight, Corbin Lee, 23, crashed a car at the intersection of I-94 and 45th St. S. When officers...
A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a pickup truck's trailer in central Minnesota Friday. At about 5:57 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with skid steer. The crash happened on County Road 2 east of 79th Avenue in Brockway Township, according to a release.
