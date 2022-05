PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Hays was killed when his pickup crashed on a washed-out northern Kansas road that had been closed. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Santa Fe Road about six miles east of Phillipsburg. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 74-year-old George Korobka was heading west when his Toyota pickup began to skid, went off the roadway and into the washout. The truck hit the west bank and came to rest at the bottom of the washout.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO