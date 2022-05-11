ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Where to Eat This Week

By WW Staff
WWEEK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article807 NW 21st Ave., 503-226-4646, caffemingonw.com. 11 am-9 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2-9 pm Saturday-Sunday. Mercato’s Jerry Lasagna is named after Mingo chef Jerry Huisinga, who’s been feeding Portland pasta for three decades. This is a petite and classic white lasagna, with a strongly nutmegged béchamel sauce playing the starring role in every...

pdxmonthly.com

Tito’s Taquitos, Our Favorite Taco Cart, Reopens

Taco lovers, mark your calendars: Tito’s Taquitos, one of our favorite taco carts when we first tried it last summer, is finally reopening after a long hiatus. Plus, get your fried food fix, enjoy dinner and live art at Italian food hall Cooperativa, and choose from over 100 beers to sample.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Like Bacon, Kale Salad or Putting an Egg On It, Smashburgers May Not Be the Hot New Thing, but They Aren’t Going Anywhere

Believe it or not, there was a time when Portland had no smashburgers, or any sort of higher-end, thin-and-crispy, fast food-style burger that was made by a local purveyor. Boys and girls, the year was 2014. LaMarcus Aldridge was (barely) coexisting with Damian Lillard. John Kitzhaber was (barely) governor of Oregon. And just about the only burger that could conjure up memories of Steak ‘n Shake or In-N-Out was served at a place downtown called All-Way, which didn’t even last a year.
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Behind the scenes of Oakshire Brewing’s new restaurant concept “Brewfare”

When Eugene, Oregon-based Oakshire opened their second location the “Beer Hall” in Portland in July 2019 the industry was a different place. Having been around since 2006 Oakshire had already experienced the surge of success, slowing of marketplace growth, the ups and downs that led them to reinvent themselves again and tweak their business model to feel fresh and new. In Eugene the Oakshire taproom has always been a tasting room only with regular and rotating food trucks, when they purchased the former Old Salt Marketplace building at 5013 NE 42nd Ave. Portland, OR it came with an impressive kitchen setup, but owner Jeff Althouse didn’t want to become a restaurateur. So they partnered with Guam food truck BIBA! Chamoru Kitchen to take over the kitchen and operate semi-autonomously. But when that didn’t work out, perhaps partly because of the pandemic, Althouse knew he had to try something different.
EUGENE, OR
psuvanguard.com

Three great flower walks around Portland

Enjoy a couple of spots around Portland—and a few miles outside—to find some springtime joy among the flowers. If you find yourself wandering around the east side—over by Laurelhurst Park in the Kerns neighborhood—you will find some gorgeous red, pink, white and orange tulips along with gorgeous daffodils interspersed between the houses. If you keep an eye out, you might even spot some ducks that journey from the pond at Laurelhurst Park to walk on the sidewalks. If you want to treat yourself to a bouquet, you can always stop into the Kerns’ neighborhood flower shop, the Angry Florist.
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Astorian

Astoria Wine Trail features a taste of the region

Across Oregon’s coastal mountains from Astoria lie the rolling hills of Willamette Valley, one of the state’s most recognized wine growing regions. Known for savory varieties of pinot noir and pinot gris, among others, the state’s vineyards will be on full display in celebration of Oregon Wine Month.
ASTORIA, OR
waheagle.com

Reporter issues pie baking challenge

Part of my family's lore is that a young Ronald Reagan, during his days on the radio, would come in to my maternal grandfather's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, where surely he must have enjoyed slices of my Grandma Clarissa's pie with his cuppa Joe. Like many women of that...
CATHLAMET, WA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Vancouver, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Thai Orchid Restaurant - Vancouver is one to try should you be a lover of Thai food. They offer a selection of delicious dishes that are suitable for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The menu here is quite varied, with choices ranging from noodles, curries, stir-fry, seafood, vegetarian, and salad options. The restaurant has an online ordering facility so you can make reservations before going there. The prices are reasonable, with the most popular dishes being about $15 or less in price. You will find the staff at Thai Orchid Restaurant - Vancouver to be very pleasant and helpful, which makes eating out here a fun experience for all ages.
VANCOUVER, WA
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Restaurant Prepares For National TV Feature, Needs Audience

Does the name Robert Irvine ring a bell? Perhaps you've seen his face plastered on protein bars at your local convenience stores and gas stations or maybe you're just a Food Network fan. Known best for his show "Restaurant Impossible", Robert Irvine is no stranger to getting his hands dirty and helping struggling restaurants across the nation--all in the name of entertaining national television.
NAMPA, ID
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bentley's Grill is a fine dining experience that serves up the best in traditional American cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant is known for its steaks and seafood, as well as its delicious cocktails. It's a great place to take someone on a date or get drinks with friends, but it's also perfect for family gatherings because they have a kid's menu. If you're looking for something casual but still want delicious food.
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
WWEEK

Lights, Camera, Revolution

Film is always dead—until it isn’t. Prestige TV was supposed to make movies superfluous, but the relevance of “cinematic” shows like Game of Thrones has waned. The pandemic was supposed to doom moviegoing, but reopened theaters has given rise to post-COVID hits both obvious (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and obscure (Drive My Car).
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Southeast Portland homeless camp putting neighbors in danger, residents say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless camp in Southeast Portland is causing major problems for nearby businesses and putting residents in danger, according to neighbors. The camp is on Southeast 157th Avenue and Division Street. KGW first reported on it earlier this month when neighbors said it was taking over an RV and mobile home park and making life for the tenants there unbearable.
PORTLAND, OR

