FREDONIA, N.Y. — SUNY Fredonia gave 2 On Your Side a sneak preview of an art project, which will be culminating in the next couple of weeks. Three restored pianos, all beautifully painted in creative ways by college students, will be placed into the surrounding community later this spring. Marc Levy, director of special projects for SUNY Fredonia, got the idea for public pianos from a visit he had to Montreal, Canada a few years ago.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO