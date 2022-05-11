Great Oaks Bank Welcomes Matthew Ambrosy

Every second Thursday of May, Keller Williams agents, leadership members, and associates step away from daily business duties, proudly donning their red KW gear, and venturing into the communities they serve with three goals in mind: renew, energize, donate. Widely known as RED Day, this annual day of service took shape in May 2009 in celebration of Keller Williams vice chairman Mo Anderson’s birthday. Thirteen years later, it continues to grow in momentum as the Keller Williams family unites under a shared commitment to philanthropy. This year’s RED Day will take place on May 12.

