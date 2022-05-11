ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Oaks Bank Welcomes Matthew Ambrosy

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Great Oaks Bank announced that Matthew Ambrosy has joined the bank as Banking Officer, Portfolio Manager. Matt will support business development and new loan origination at the newly opened Savannah office. He brings extensive banking experience and is...

KW Coastal Area Partners Celebrates Annual RED Day By Giving Back

Every second Thursday of May, Keller Williams agents, leadership members, and associates step away from daily business duties, proudly donning their red KW gear, and venturing into the communities they serve with three goals in mind: renew, energize, donate. Widely known as RED Day, this annual day of service took shape in May 2009 in celebration of Keller Williams vice chairman Mo Anderson’s birthday. Thirteen years later, it continues to grow in momentum as the Keller Williams family unites under a shared commitment to philanthropy. This year’s RED Day will take place on May 12.
SAVANNAH, GA
City of Savannah Celebrates Partnership Anniversary with Service Line Warranties of America

One year ago, the City of Savannah began a partnership with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), a leading home service repair plan provider. Through the partnership, Savannah residents have the option to sign up for service plans to protect against the high cost of emergency repairs to their exterior water and sewer service lines, as well as interior plumbing and drainage systems on their properties.
SAVANNAH, GA
Christopher Jimenez Honored by the American Ambulance Association

Field Training Officer Christopher Jimenez of Chatham Emergency Services was recently honored at the American Ambulance Association’s (AAA) Stars of Life Event. This year’s event, held in Washington D.C., honored individuals from across the United States and Caribbean. The Stars of Life program showcases the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities or the EMS profession. Stars of Life recognizes the dedication of these heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our health care infrastructure.
SAVANNAH, GA
Business Owners in Bryan Co. May be Eligible for Military Tax Credits

Members from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs led a lunch In Richmond Hill explaining those changes that could put thousands of dollars back into business owners’ pockets. Business owners from Richmond Hill and surrounding areas gathered at a lunch and learn eating their greens while also trying to...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Georgia Public Library Service Partners with the Alliance Theatre

The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) announced today a new partnership with the Alliance Theatre to provide a pass for free tickets to certain Theatre performances. The Georgia Public Libraries Community Ticket Pass is available at all public libraries statewide. When checked out just like a book, patrons visit the Alliance website and utilize the pass to receive up to four free tickets to performances on either the Coca-Cola or Hertz Stage.
GEORGIA STATE
CAE Set to Break Ground on New Savannah Business Aviation Training Centre Dedicated to Training on Gulfstream Aircraft

Gulfstream Aerospace President Mark Burns (left), Congressman Buddy Carter (centre), and CAE President and CEO Marc Parent (right) at the ceremonial ground breaking of the CAE Savannah Training Centre. CAE announced today that it will soon break ground on a new business aviation training centre in Savannah, Georgia. Neighboring Gulfstream’s...
SAVANNAH, GA
Calvary Day School honors first Black Valedictorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Graduation season is here, and one local high school senior is making history. WTOC spent some time at Calvary Day School with a young woman, ready to change the world, after shattering the glass ceiling. “I’m honestly really excited for what’s to come, but it’s bittersweet...
SAVANNAH, GA
Hussey Gay Bell Acquires Atlanta Engineering/Planning/Survey Firm, Hayes James

G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural and survey services, is pleased to announce the acquisition and addition of metro-Atlanta, Georgia-based, Hayes, James & Associates, Inc. (Hayes James) to the Hussey Gay Bell family of companies. Hayes James, through their Atlanta and Blue Ridge offices provides civil engineering, planning and survey services, complimenting Hussey Gay Bell’s existing Atlanta office which provides transportation and civil engineering, as well as architecture. Hayes James will transition operations under the Hussey Gay Bell brand effective immediately and will build Hussey Gay Bell to 150 professionals.
ATLANTA, GA
Greenbriar Children’s Center Announces Summer Transition Program

Greenbriar Children’s Center, which manages two early learning centers for children ages six months to five years, has announced that they will be operating a Summer Transition Program for rising kindergarteners at its Windy’s Preschool location on Tattnall Street in Savannah,. “The Summer Transition Program, also known as...
SAVANNAH, GA
Young Gamechangers Kick Off Program in Dalton

In April, Young Gamechangers kicked off its program in Dalton, Georgia. The Georgia Forward program brings up-and-coming leaders from within the host community as well as from all over Georgia to take a deep dive into the challenges of a single community. The 47 young professionals will then spend five months developing specific, creative, and actionable recommendations.
DALTON, GA
The Lions Club of Savannah Celebrates 100 Years

The Lions Club of Savannah celebrates their 100th Year Anniversary with a Commemorative Concert featuring the Swinging Medallions May 12, 2022 at 5:30pm at the Alee Temple located at 100 Eisenberg Drive, Savannah GA 31406. “Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million...
SAVANNAH, GA
Goodwill Southeast Georgia Supports United Way's Bryan County Relief Efforts

Goodwill Southeast Georgia donated $5,344 to the United Way of the Coastal Empire to support their Bryan County Relief efforts. As part of its Spring Change Round-Up program, Goodwill chose to donate a portion of the funds to the United Way to benefit the victims of the severe storm that devastated parts of Bryan County last month.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Savannah Philharmonic’s All-Star Ensemble Wraps up 2021-22 Season

The 60 musicians of the Savannah Philharmonic’s All-Star Ensemble, made up of young musicians nominated by band directors from participating public and private high schools, performed Sunday, May 8 under the baton of SavPhil music and artistic director Keitaro Harada. The hour-long free concert concluded a successful 2021-22 concert...
SAVANNAH, GA
Lt. Governor Duncan's Legislative Priorities Signed By Governor

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Lt. Governor Duncan’s top legislative priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session into law, furthering the Lt. Governor’s commitment to enhance local public safety initiatives, promote mental health collaboration with law enforcement and increase resources for aged-out foster youth. Lawmakers and key supporters gathered...
GEORGIA STATE
CTAE Summer Camp Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for CTAE Summer Camps for rising 6th through 9th grade students. There are a variety of camps for every interest – including STEAM, sports broadcasting, culinary, construction, and much, much more! Camps will take place from June1st through June 29th. Camp sessions are held Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm and cost $350. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. For more information and to register, click the link below.

