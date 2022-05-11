Local woman hurt in Glass Avenue accident

One person was injured in a roll-over wreck on Quisenberry Lane Wednesday afternoon. According to a collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Quisenberry Lane near Shurdan Creek Road when a vehicle driven by Zack Mitchell of Crofton was heading eastbound when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. Mitchell then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn and slide 15 yards into a ditch before coming a stop on its top.
Additional details have been released on a pursuit that led to a Christian County sheriff’s deputy and Hopkinsville police officer being injured in an accident at Ninth and Main Street in Hopkinsville early Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriffs’ Sgt. John Quarles initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in...
The three victims killed in a single-vehicle crash on Needmore Road in Clarksville have been identified by police. According to the Clarksville Police Department, the victims were 19-year-old Jimmy Perez of Oak Grove, 20-year-old Grayson Craig and 20-year-old Damyn Drew, both of Clarksville. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact officers at 931-648-0656.
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 pm a car driven by 38-year-old Gregory Shemwell of Hopkinsville was heading towards North Drive when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by 48-year-old Rita Williams.
More details have been released about a pursuit that started on Eagle Way in the area of Eagle Cove Drive in Hopkinsville that led to a wreck involving law enforcement Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for a headlight violation and the driver...
Investigation by Hopkinsville police Wednesday led to the arrest of a woman on a robbery charge. The incident happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street and Hopkinsville police say 29-year old Sherri Schultz of Hopkinsville used force to take a 23-year old woman’s purse and cell phone.
The Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision on South 12th Street at Story Ave. Friday May 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. Upon arrival officers spoke with Angela Matheny (52) of Murray, Kentucky., and she stated that she was pulling onto 12th Street from Story Ave. in an attempt to enter the northbound lane. She stated that she did not see the other vehicle until it was too late and her vehicle struck the vehicle driven by Tion Easley. Officers then spoke with Tion Easley (20) of Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Easley stated that he was traveling south on 12th Street when a vehicle pulled off of Story Ave. and struck his vehicle.
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after cutting her hand on a saw in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the woman cut her hand on a saw at a sawmill on Harmony Grove Road. The woman was taken to a waiting helicopter at Sinking...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County caused traffic delays in the northbound lanes Thursday. According to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash occurred at 10:57 a.m. near the 60 mile marker. The alert described the crash as causing property damage and encouraged drivers to […]
A Hopkinsville man shot last week during an altercation at Woodland Heights saw his bond revoked Wednesday in Christian County Circuit Court. Judge Andrew Self revoked the bond of 36-year-old Dellondo Ross, who had previously been charged with first-degree burglary. While the defense stated a resolution could be close, Judge...
A house that caught fire on Tuesday, May 10 in the Stones Manor subdivision off of Rossview Road was totally destroyed, displacing the family. Fire officials say the blaze at 1472 Collins View Way likely started in the garage of the home. St. Bethlehem Fire and the East Montgomery County...
CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County deputies are investigating a possible kidnapping and attempted murder following a car crash that resulted in a truck bursting into flames. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Barret Lane rammed into the rear end of a white Ford Ranger near Gentry Hollow, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Two people were arrested following a shots fired incident Wednesday night in Elkton. Elkton police officers were called to the area of Duke and College Street a few minutes before midnight and determined 23-year old Alfrey “Rodolfo” Rodriquez of Elkton and 35-year old Crystal Parker of Sharon Grove had been in an altercation and that both brandished guns and fired shots into the air.
Fire damaged a smoke pit building behind The Wood Shed Monday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Henderson says firefighters were able to quickly put a blaze that began in the cooking area out and there were no reports of injuries. There was no significant damage to any of...
A wreck on McAtee Road in Trigg County sent a teenager to a Nashville hospital Monday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound on McAtee Road when it struck a 14-year-old that was riding a horse. The teenager was flown from the scene to a Nashville...
