New Orleans, LA

Fans of Casa Borrega mourn its closing

By Jeanne d'Arcy, Uptown Messenger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrons who have been enjoying eclectic Mexican fare, a variety of live music and the occasional street parties at Casa Borrega since 2012 will sadly miss it. “Oh no, I can’t believe it. I was just there last week,” said one regular, expressing the dismay of many when they learned the...

New Orleans’ Willa Jean Voted #2 Best Bakery by Southern Living Magazine

In a list of the South's Best Bakeries, Willa Jean's was voted #2. Located in the Central Business District, Willa Jean is a contemporary restaurant, a retro-chic cafe, that offers southern fare. This bakery-restaurant was opened in 2015 by pastry chef Kelly Fields, who named the place after her grandmother. While Fields is no longer at the restaurant since 2021, she's left her mark with the delicious dishes she created.
Where to Eat Dessert in New Orleans

Everyone knows that feeling of being completely, almost uncomfortably full after dinner, and then instinctively craving something sweet. This feeling is particularly common in New Orleans, where famed restaurants like Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace are the birthplace of iconic desserts like bananas Foster and bread pudding soufflé.
Emeril’s New Orleans Announces New Hires in Key Positions

NEW ORLEANS – Emeril’s New Orleans has hired Ashley Daniels as general manager and Sharde Cole as pastry chef. The restaurant welcomes back Chris Fagan as chef de cuisine. “I am very excited to collaborate with the talented team we have put together at Emeril’s. It is always inspiring and motivating to work with folks who are passionate about hospitality and are open to learning, growing, and creating together,” said Emeril Lagasse.
City of a Million Dreams

For those who love New Orleans and those who love learning about history this documentary co-written and directed by Jason Berry is right up your alley. Especially if your alley is filled with jazz music. New Orleans is a very unique city in many ways. One is its longtime history of jazz funerals. What are jazz funerals, you ask? Read on.
Notable Louisiana BBQ Champ to Featured on Food Network

I sure you are aware of the quality of food we enjoy in Louisiana. If you are new to the area, let me assure you - it's astounding. Louisiana may fall behind the rest of the country when it comes to education, road & bridge quality, and several other important areas - but eating isn't one of them.
9 Essential Barbecue Joints in and Around New Orleans

The New Orleans barbecue scene is booming. It wasn’t so long ago that the closest thing to barbecue found in local restaurants were barbecue shrimp; otherwise your best bet was seeking out one of the excellent vendors at city second lines and parades. In the last decade or so, that has changed in a big way, thanks in part to the annual Hogs For the Cause fundraising event, a crowd favorite that provides hundreds of variations on smoked pork and has helped inspire local purveyors. The below nine pitmasters have helped solidify barbecue’s place in New Orleans’s food culture, all offering smoky, piggy goodness.
The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is happening this weekend

A mother said when her son was six months old, mealtimes quickly turned into a nightmare, until her pediatrician told her about feeding therapy. Baton Rouge is getting soulful for the Soul Food Festival this weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. You can bet there will be a lot of soul...
Footworkin’ & Finalists: New Orleans Announced As Host City For #RedBullDanceYourStyle National Final

An unchoreographed competition is bringing tremendously talented dancers to the Big Easy. New Orleans has been named the host city for the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA. The premier street dance competition is uniting dancers in the bayou on May 21-22 for a weekend of community, homegrown flavor, and southern vibrancy. The unique global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format is racking up semi-finalists from regional qualifiers in Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C, Oakland, and Atlanta to battle a roster of world-class dancers, including Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator, and Toyin, in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament for spots in the final competition to be held on Sunday, May 22.
Meet the man behind plans to revamp Fort Macomb

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A follow-up now, to our report on crumbling history in the city of New Orleans, a local man pursues a plan to revamp Fort Macomb, which is one of the most historic sites in the region, but restoration costs remain a huge hurdle. Along Chef Menteur...
Luminate Houma features Josh Garret Band this weekend

Looking to make plans this weekend? Luminate Houma’s outdoor concert will take place on Saturday, May 14, lighting up downtown Houma with a candle-lit atmosphere. The show will feature live entertainment by local musicians including the Josh Garret Band, and a local art showcasing by Bayou Region Arts Council.
Covey Rise: A slice of paradise in Louisiana's Sportsman's Paradise

HUSSER, La. — There's a slice of Sportsman's Paradise in Husser, Louisiana. Covey Rise Lodge found a permanent home there in 1999 and now -- decades later -- is still growing. Covey Rise is hosting the Louisiana Sporting Clays Association's 2022 Louisiana State Championship later this week. It's their...
Construction Starts on 'Living Shoreline' Near New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has begun construction of a $67 million project to create miles (kilometers) of oyster reefs to protect the shoreline in a New Orleans suburb. Money for the Biloxi Marsh Living Shoreline comes from an $8.8 billion restoration fund set up in a settlement...
1st Jazz Fest in 3 years brings 475,000 fans

Jazz Fest finally returned after its 2020 COVID cancellation – and subsequent cancellations in the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021. Festival officials say the 2022 comeback brought 475,000 attendees for the seven days spread over the two weekends.
New owners plan to move Belle of Baton Rouge onto land, reopen hotel

The new owners of the Belle of Baton Rouge plan to ask the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for permission to move onto land and open a “boutique type casino.”. The move would involve putting 350 slot machines and 12 to 15 table games in the Belle of Baton Rouge’s Atrium, said Terry Downey, president and CEO of CQ Holding Company. A family coffee shop, oyster bar, café, sportbook and sportsbar would also be part of the first phase.
Letters: Locals day at Jazz Fest wasn't so locals-friendly

My family and I thought we'd take advantage of the $50 “Locals Thursday” promo and head to Jazz Fest. Apparently, thousands of “locals” had the same idea, which created a huge bottleneck trying to purchase tickets. Friends said they waited 2½ hours BEFORE the 11 a.m....
