Indianapolis, IN

Tracking another muggy day; limited shower chance this afternoon

By Amber Hardwick
cbs4indy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies are mainly cloudy this Wednesday morning, but it is already warm and muggy outside right now. We are kicking off the day with temperatures in the lower 70s, which is closer to the average high...

Storm chances return for Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve enjoyed a nice sunny stretch of weather with temperatures in the upper 80s. The dry spell looks like it could be ending soon, as storm chances increase this weekend. Thursday at a glance. Join the weather conversation on Twitter!. Sunny and hot Thursday. More sunshine...
INDIANA STATE
How rare is this warmth in May?

As forecast last week temperatures moved to the upper 80s and even the lower 90s Wednesday, unusually warm for this time of year. This type of heat is rare for early May. We broke and tied two CENTRURY OLD records Wednesday. A warm-minimum of 72° breaks a record set in 1881, 141 years ago of 68°. The 89° high tied the record set in 1896 126 years ago.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sunny & warm pattern continues, storms this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! It will be hot and humid today with temperatures in the upper 80s. Our pattern continues to favor warm and sticky conditions for much of this week. For your Tuesday. Tuesday will be HOT with temperatures in the upper 80s under a mix of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
A chance for rain overnight; near record heat is likely this week

A warm front moved north of Indiana Tuesday and temperatures warmed into the 80s. Along a stationary front over the Great Lakes a line of showers and storms will develop after Midnight and move south. This will give central Indiana a chance for widely scattered areas of rain overnight through early Wednesday morning. No severe weather is expected with this line.
NORTH TOWNSHIP, IN
Ask DNR what fish is this?

INDIANA – With around 200 different species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, even the experienced angler can occasionally net or hook into something that leaves them scratching their head. Don’t be kept wondering – snap a picture and email it to fishid@dnr.IN.gov. Along with the photo,...
INDIANA STATE
City of Carmel installing 4 AEDs along Monon Trail

The city of Carmel is ramping up their efforts to keep visitors safe along the Monon Trail. City of Carmel installing 4 AEDs along Monon Trail. Indiana Democrats renew push for state gas tax suspension. Indy unsolved: No arrests in murder of 19-year-old …. IFD on downtown apartment fire. Indy...
CARMEL, IN
Southern Indiana Railway Line Acquired

Louisville & Indiana Railroad, an affiliate of Chicago-based Anacostia Rail Holdings Co., has acquired the former Southern Indiana Railway, a short line located in the Jeffersonville. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Surface Transportation Board approved the acquisition, noting that with the railway out of service, no...
INDIANA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana. It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify. People can apply until Monday at 4...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Be Our Guest at Backroads BBQ

Be our guest at Backroads BBQ in Lebanon and West Lafayette and fill up on pulled pork or Mississippi catfish. Hop on to our Be Our Guest deal to get $50 worth of delicious food for only $25. Buy your half-off gift certificate here.
LEBANON, IN
Giant ‘Toe-Biters’ Like This Are Common in Indiana – Here’s What You Should Know

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
INDIANA STATE
IFD on downtown apartment fire

Indiana Democrats renew push for state gas tax suspension. Indy unsolved: No arrests in murder of 19-year-old …. Indy man turns life around, offers other ‘Fresh Start’ …. City of Carmel installing 4 AEDs along Monon Trail. College students help solve crime cases pt. 2. College students help...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Animal Rescuers Call for Release of Puppies Used for Testing at Southern Indiana Laboratory

A number of animal rescue organizations, both locally and nationally, are calling on a Southern Indiana laboratory to halt the practice of testing on puppies, and have requested that the 32 puppies scheduled to be put to death next week instead be released to the care of the rescues. The rescues are also asking for other animal advocates and members of the community to join them for a peaceful and public walk in protest of the laboratory's practices. Keep reading to find out how you can help.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Upcoming I-65 lane restrictions near Whitestown beginning May 11

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on I-65 in both directions between County Road 550 S. (Old S.R. 334) and S.R. 267 (Whitestown) starting Wednesday, May 11 for bridge construction work. Lane restrictions will be in effect on I-65 northbound and southbound from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. This will allow crews to pour the bridge deck on the new C.R. 500 bridge over I-65. Two 12-foot lanes will remain open in both directions at all times.
WHITESTOWN, IN

