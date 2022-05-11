ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Directing Is Just One of Aileen Sheedy’s Many Callings

By Michelle Kicherer
WWEEK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAileen Sheedy has worked on movies about everything from clowns to coming-of-age stories. Yet in college, she pursued a degree in computer science, after deciding that her dream of being a writer was frivolous and impractical. But the heart wants what it wants. Today, Sheedy boasts an eclectic filmography,...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

Extreme Stunts and Hard Rock Collide In 1978′s “Stunt Rock”

There’s truth in advertising, and then there’s Stunt Rock. The 1978 genre mashup delivers on its title’s duality with the commitment, glee and subtlety of a flaming semi truck exploding into a tower of guitar amps. The cult film from prolific Australian filmmaker Brian Trenchard-Smith (The Man...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Unauthorized video of Jesse Williams onstage prompts outrage

Video of a naked Jesse Williams captured onstage in a shower scene from a Broadway play has been posted online, prompting an outcry from the producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers.“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the creation and distribution of photographs and videos of our members during a nude scene,” said Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Association. “Whoever did this knew not only that they were filming actors without their consent, but also that they were explicitly violating the theater’s prohibition on recording and distribution.”Williams is starring in a revival of “Take...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dickens
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
StyleCaster

Laura Linney’s Net Worth Has Grown by the Millions Due to ‘Ozark’—Here’s Her Salary on the Show

Click here to read the full article. Whether you know her as Ozark’s Wendy Byrde or The Big C’s Cathy Jamison, it’s clear that Laura Linney’s serious acting chops have captivated audiences all while earning her a pretty penny. But what is Laura Linney’s net worth, exactly? The Emmy Award-winning actress didn’t get to where she is today without landing some impressive paychecks—so we’re diving into everything we know about Linney’s career and salary below. Laura Leggett Linney was born in Manhattan, New York, in February 1964 to parents Romulus and Miriam. Her father was a playwright and professor, while her mother worked as...
MANHATTAN, NY
Us Weekly

‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling the OC’: Everything We Know

New cameras will be rolling in the OC as the Selling Sunset universe continues to grow. Production on Selling the OC, the second real estate spinoff following the success of the Netflix reality series, is underway. Selling Sunset, which stars Jason and Brett Oppenheimand the agents at the Oppenheim Group — including Chrishell Stause, Christine […]
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Offer’ Video: See Justin Chambers Lead ‘Godfather’ Cast Gathering As Marlon Brando

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Corleone family finally has come together for a real Italian dinner. In this clip from the May 12 episode of The Offer on Paramount+, Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) greets the cast of The Godfather for their first gathering before shooting commences on the film. Much to Coppola’s delight, the actors immediately settle into their roles. Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers) sits at the head of the table and insists that his wife be served first. He then gives a speech thanking the group for attending his birthday meal. The Offer is based on producer...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Feature Film#Film Star#Sheedy Co#Pencil Ink Productions
WWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: “On the Count of Three” Is a “Suicide Comedy”

*** The premise of standup and sitcom star Jerrod Carmichael’s directorial debut is a tough sell. Two lifelong best friends—Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott)—enter a suicide pact and commit to spending their final hours on a banter-driven revenge tour. Playing like a bizarre blend of Promising Young Woman (2020) and Falling Down (1993), On the Count of Three toys direly with the notion that impending death could force eleventh-hour meaning onto two lives. Moreover, it’s a daring experiment in tone: asphalt-black comedy one minute (even though it’s the last day of their lives, Val refuses to support Kevin’s Papa Roach fixation), followed by the unrelenting selfishness of the bullies and abusers who’ve inspired Val and Kevin to pack it in. Carmichael’s dour acting never quite attests to Val’s deeper despondence, but Abbott’s remarkable performance swallows and synthesizes all the movie’s contradictions. The Possessor star makes Kevin’s manic behavior sympathetic, engrossing and even ironically funny. On the Count of Three’s visual realism is arguably too disturbing given its patently insane and politically incorrect setup, but it never sweats that high-wire oxymoron “suicide comedy.” Instead, it willingly follows its characters into the muck of brotherly love, misery, impulse and idiocy. R. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Cinema 21.
MOVIES
WWEEK

What to Stream This Week: “Shoplifters” Might be Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Masterpiece

PORTLAND PICK: Al Corley’s 2005 comedy Bigger Than the Sky will resonate with any shy soul who has used acting to blast free of their inhibitions. As an amateur cast as Cyrano, Marcus Thomas bristles with painfully perfect awkwardness, but his character’s self-reinvention (and his combative friendship with a castmate played by John Corbett) rings true. It’s also a treat to see the Hollywood Theatre on screen, even if the film hilariously confuses Portland’s east and west sides in the opening credits. Apple TV+.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWEEK

Get Your Reps In: William Friedkin’s “Sorcerer” Returns to the Big Screen

Featuring a killer score by Tangerine Dream, William Friedkin’s remake of 1953′s The Wages of Fear follows four outlaws who take on the dangerous task of transporting highly explosive nitroglycerin across the Latin American jungle. This new restoration screens as part of the Hollywood’s Roy Scheider “Into the Scheider-Verse” series. Hollywood, May 11.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Supernatural' Prequel Ordered to Series at The CW

Supernatural lives on! The CW has officially greenlit the prequel, The Winchesters, to series for the upcoming 2022-23 television season, it was announced Thursday. Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel, serve as executive producers on the project, which shifts the focus to Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary. Narrated...
TV SERIES
Deadline

HBO Max & Cartoon Network Team On ‘Home Sweet Rome’ Comedy Series, ‘American Girl: Corinne Tan’ Special

Click here to read the full article. In a further expansion of their kids and family programming slate, HBO Max and Cartoon Network are teaming on new live-action coming-of-age comedy series, Home Sweet Rome, from Emmy-nominated Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven creator Michael Poryes, for premiere in 2023. Home Sweet Rome is based on a concept by Poryes, and developed and written by DeGrassi alums Matt Huether and Courtney Jane Walker, who will both serve as showrunners. It centers on 13-year-old Lucy, played by Kensington Tallman (Drama Club), who moves from California to start a new life in Rome with her...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy