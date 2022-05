Enjoy a couple of spots around Portland—and a few miles outside—to find some springtime joy among the flowers. If you find yourself wandering around the east side—over by Laurelhurst Park in the Kerns neighborhood—you will find some gorgeous red, pink, white and orange tulips along with gorgeous daffodils interspersed between the houses. If you keep an eye out, you might even spot some ducks that journey from the pond at Laurelhurst Park to walk on the sidewalks. If you want to treat yourself to a bouquet, you can always stop into the Kerns’ neighborhood flower shop, the Angry Florist.

