WEDNESDAY, MAY 11: When Sigur Rós came on the scene around the turn of the millennium, fans were just as tongue-tied in describing their sweeping, sumptuous music as their frontman, Jónsi, sounds while singing in his invented language of Vonlenska. Small wonder the Icelandic ensemble soundtracks a moment in The Life Aquatic where the crew of the good ship Belafonte is speechless before the beauty of nature. They might take your breath away, too. Theater of the Clouds, Moda Center, One Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 8 pm. $45-$111. All ages.

