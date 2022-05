JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KTVL) — A woman stranded deep in an Oregon forest survived two nights and three days in freezing conditions before being rescued. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the woman became stuck on a muddy road and was further trapped when it snowed 4 inches over the past few days. She got help when she was finally able to send a text asking for assistance.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO