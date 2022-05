The sound of thunderous applause you are hearing from our neighbor on the western border of New Hampshire is coming from the hundreds of Vermonters who are taking advantage of the new retail cannabis law going into effect in October 2022. This is at the same time New Hampshire fails to pass any retail legislation. New Hampshire has decriminalized possession for any person eighteen or older who possesses three-quarters of an ounce of cannabis and they would be guilty of a violation and subject to a fine of $100.

