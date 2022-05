A vehicle stolen from Pottsville was quickly recovered early Tuesday morning thanks to law enforcement. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 around 1:00am, Pottsville Police on patrol encountered a 38 year old Pottsville man who reported that his 2014 Ford F150 Quad Cab truck had been stolen from the area of S. Centre St and Howard Ave after he had left it parked unattended with the keys inside since 11:30pm.

